Race, Inequality, and Health

Growing mental health and substance use concerns may contribute to racial and ethnic health disparities. Drug overdose and suicide deaths have increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some groups particularly affected. These trends may lead to new and widening racial and ethnic disparities. For example, AIAN, Black, and Hispanic people experienced larger increases in drug overdose death rates than White people between 2019 and 2021, resulting in the death rate for Black people newly surpassing that of White people by 2020. As of 2022, AIAN people had the highest suicide death rate, about one and a half times higher than the rate for White people (Figure 8). Despite growing mental health concerns, people of color continue to face disproportionate barriers to accessing mental health care, including lack of health insurance coverage and financial and logistical barriers to accessing care, lack of a diverse mental health care workforce, the absence of culturally informed treatment options, and stereotypes and discrimination associated with poor mental health. As such, it will be important for efforts to expand access to behavioral health to ensure that services address the cultural and linguistic needs of diverse populations.

The Dobbs decision may exacerbate the already large racial disparities in maternal and infant health. The decision to overturn the longstanding Constitutional right to abortion and elimination of federal standards on abortion access has resulted in growing variation across states in laws protecting or restricting abortion. These changes may disproportionately impact women of color, as they are more likely to obtain abortions, have more limited access to health care, and face underlying inequities that would make it more difficult to travel out of state for an abortion compared to their White counterparts. Restricted access to abortions may widen the already stark racial disparities in maternal and infant health. It may also have economic consequences associated with the direct costs of raising children and impacts on educational and employment opportunities. Further, women from underserved communities may be at increased risk for criminalization, as prior to the ruling, there were already cases of women being criminalized for their miscarriages, stillbirths, or infant death, many of whom were low-income or women of color.

Coverage losses following the end of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision may lead to widening disparities in coverage. The Medicaid continuous enrollment provision, which had halted Medicaid disenrollments since March 2020 as a mechanism to stabilize coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, ended on March 31, 2023.Following the end of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision, states resumed Medicaid redeterminations and KFF tracking shows that millions of enrollees have been disenrolled from Medicaid. Although some may transition to other sources of coverage including Marketplace coverage or eventually reenroll in Medicaid, others may become uninsured. While the limited data available on disenrollments by race and ethnicity do not show large differences in disenrollment rates by race or ethnicity, people of color are more likely to be affected since they are disproportionately likely to be covered by Medicaid. Moreover, some groups, such as individuals with limited English proficiency and people with disabilities may face increased challenges in completing the Medicaid renewal process, increasing their risk of coverage loss even if they remain eligible for coverage.

Evolving immigration policies may impact the health and well-being of immigrant families. KFF survey data show that although most immigrants say their finances and employment are better as a result of moving to the U.S., many report facing serious challenges, which extend into health care. Although most immigrants are healthy and employed, they have high uninsured rates, face challenges affording care, and encounter linguistic and cultural barriers to care (Figure 9). Many immigrants lack sufficient information to understand how U.S. immigration laws affect them and their families, and immigration-related fears lead some to avoid certain activities, including participating in assistance programs for food, housing, or health care for which they or their children may be eligible. These fears persist despite the Biden Administration reversing Trump Administration public charge regulations with the aim of reducing fears about participating in programs, including Medicaid and CHIP. Some immigrants also face uncertainty about their immigration status, including people with Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. DACA implementation is currently limited subject to court orders, and if the DACA program is found to be unlawful, individuals would lose their DACA status and, subsequently, their work authorizations. Immigration-related fears may increase amid a growing focus on immigration enforcement following the lifting of the Title 42 restrictions that had suspended the entry of individuals at the U.S. border to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing anti-immigrant rhetoric leading into the next presidential election.

Expansions in access to health coverage for immigrants could mitigate some of the challenges they face accessing health care. States vary in the coverage they provide for their low-income population overall and immigrants specifically. Those that have adopted the ACA Medicaid expansion have broader eligibility for low-income adults, but noncitizen immigrants still face eligibility restrictions for this coverage. Some states have expanded coverage for immigrants by taking up options available in Medicaid and CHIP to cover recent lawfully present immigrant children and pregnant women, and some states have extended coverage to some groups regardless of immigration status through fully state-funded programs. Immigrants in states that have taken up more of these coverage options are less likely to be uninsured. It remains to be seen if additional states will take action to adopt these options or provide state-funded coverage. In April 2023, the Biden Administration proposed a rule to expand eligibility for health coverage to DACA recipients, who are prohibited from enrolling in federally-funded coverage under existing rules, but the proposed rule is yet to be finalized as of March 2024 and the future of the DACA program remains uncertain.

As climate-related events become more common, the impacts on health and health care will increase in both frequency and intensity, with disproportionate impacts on historically marginalized and under-resourced groups. Climate and weather can negatively impact individual and population-level health through multiple pathways, and climate-related health risks are expected to increase going forward. While climate change poses health threats for everyone, people of color, low-income people, and other marginalized or high-need groups face disproportionate risks due to underlying inequities and structural racism and discrimination. For example, historical policies such as redlining have led to residential segregation of Black people into urban neighborhoods that increase their exposure to extreme heat and poor air quality.

Disparities in access to novel drug therapies and technologies may contribute to and potentially widen racial and ethnic health disparities. People of color have higher rates of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, diabetes, obesity, and other diseases which may benefit from new medical advancements. However, at the same time, they may face increased barriers to accessing new or novel drugs or therapies, which may exacerbate disparities in health going forward.These include affordability challenges due to the high out-of-pocket costs for many new drugs and therapies, which often are not covered by insurance; lack of racial diversity in clinical trials used to test the effectiveness and safety of new drugs and therapies, and underlying biases in clinical decision-making processes, which may increasingly rely on artificial intelligence or algorithms.