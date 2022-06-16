Board of Trustees

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
President and Chief Executive Officer, KFF
Drew Altman is an innovator in the world of foundations and non-profits and a leading expert on national health policy who publishes and speaks widely on health issues. He founded the current-day KFF in the early 1990's. He is also Founding Publisher of KFF's Kaiser Health News, the largest health newsroom in the U.S., distributing coverage of health issues through major news outlets across the country.
President & Trustee, Barr Foundation
Jim Canales was appointed President and Trustee of the Barr Foundation in May 2014. Prior to joining Barr, he spent two decades in a variety of roles at The James Irvine Foundation in California, including President and Chief Executive Officer from 2003 through 2014. He maintains a broad range of volunteer engagements.
President and Chief Executive Officer, Parkland Health & Hospital System
Frederick P. Cerise, MD, MPH, was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Parkland Health & Hospital System in March 2014. Dr. Cerise previously served as Vice President for Health Affairs and Medical Education of the Louisiana State University System. From 2004 to 2007, Dr. Cerise was Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
Executive Editor of Los Angeles Times
Kevin Merida is the Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the Times in June 2021, Mr. Merida was a Senior Vice President at ESPN and Editor in Chief of The Undefeated. He spent 22 years at The Washington Post in a variety of reporting and editing roles including Managing Editor for News and Features Coverage helping lead the Post to four Pulitzer Prizes.
Associate Dean for Health Equity Research, Yale School of Medicine
Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS, is Associate Dean for Health Equity Research; C.N.H Long Professor of Medicine, Public Health, and Management; and Director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at Yale. She served as Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team and Chair of the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force
Founder, Soledad O’Brien Productions
Anchor & Producer, “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien”
Soledad O'Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist, who founded Soledad O'Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues. She anchors and produces the Hearst TV political magazine program "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien" and is a correspondent for HBO Real Sports.
CEO, Sebelius Resources LLC
Former United States Secretary of Department of Health and Human Services
Kathleen Sebelius is one of America's foremost experts on national and global health issues, human services, and executive leadership. As CEO of Sebelius Resources LLC, she provides strategic advice to companies, investors, and non-profit organizations. She served as the United States' 21st Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and served as Governor of Kansas from 2003 to 2009.
Former Chief Innovation Officer of GE and CEO of GE Ventures
Sue Siegel has been a CEO, VC, and a Board member for big and small, private, public, and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader known for driving total shareholder returns. By identifying and seizing transformative opportunities, Ms. Siegel helps organizations build new markets and impact lives. She has been recognized as Fortune's "34 Leaders Who Are Changing Health Care" and as one of "The 100 Most Influential Women in Silicon Valley"
Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center
Former United States Senator, Maine
Olympia J. Snowe served in the U.S. Senate from 1995-2013 and as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979-1995. She is a Senior Fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C., where she is a member of its Board of Directors and President's Council and co-chairs its Commission on Political Reform.
President, ECMC Foundation
Peter Taylor is President of ECMC Foundation. He has led more than $225 million of grants and investments in initiatives affecting educational outcomes, especially among underserved populations, in the areas of college success and career readiness. Mr. Taylor served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the University of California system.
Senior Advisor, Centerbridge Partners, L.P.
Frederick Terrell is a Senior Advisor with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. He is the former Executive Vice Chairman of Investment Banking and Capital Markets at Credit Suisse and Founder and CEO of Provender Capital Group, LLC which made investments in emerging companies of behalf of major institutional investors.
Managing Partner, Tuckson Health Connections
Reed V. Tuckson, MD, FACP, is Managing Director of Tuckson Health Connections, LLC, and is a Co-Founder of the Black Coalition Against COVID, a multi-stakeholder and interdisciplinary effort working to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington, D.C. and nationally. He previously held numerous leadership positions in health care in the public and private sectors.