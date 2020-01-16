Support Our Work

Can I donate by mail or phone?
Yes! Please call Elizabeth Cain at (650) 854-9400.
Is my online donation secure?
Yes. Our credit card processor, Stripe, uses the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.
KFF will never share or sell your contact information. More information is available in our Privacy Policy.
Can you receive matching funds from my employer?
Yes, please work with your employer to submit the appropriate paperwork to have your donation matched.
Matching donations can be mailed to:
KFF // Attn: Accounting Department
185 Berry Street, Lobby 1, Suite 2000
San Francisco, CA 94107
How can I cancel or change a recurring donation, or request a refund?
To change or cancel a recurring donation, or request a refund, please contact us by phone or email: (650) 854-9400 or donations@kff.org.
How will my donation be used?
Your support will allow us to do more of the work you already rely on:
– policy research and polling on Medicare, Medicaid, the uninsured, women’s health, health costs, private insurance, the ACA, health care disparities, HIV/AIDS and global health policy
– in-depth health policy news coverage provided by our news service, KHN
– information on HIV testing, prevention, treatment for populations most at risk
KFF has an endowment. Why does it need donations?
While we have an endowment, we could not play the national role we play today, or expand our activities, without the donations we receive. Read more about KFF’s funding.
Can I donate stock, or make legacy gifts or bequests?
Yes! Please call Elizabeth Cain at (650) 854-9400 or email us at donations@kff.org.
Is my donation tax-deductible?
Yes, KFF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity and contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Our Federal Tax ID number or Employer Identification Number (EIN) is 94-6064808.
Will I receive a receipt?
Yes, if your gift was made online with a credit card you should receive a receipt immediately via email. For all other donations, you will receive a receipt via mail within 2-3 weeks. If you do not receive a receipt within the time frame listed, or need a copy of a past receipt, please contact us at donations@kff.org.
Who can I speak to? I have a question about my donation.
Please call Elizabeth Cain at (650) 854-9400 or email us at donations@kff.org.
How can I find out more about the work KFF produces?
KFF operates three major websites:
Kff.org features policy research on Medicare, Medicaid, the uninsured, women’s health, health costs, private insurance, the ACA, health care disparities, HIV/AIDS, mental health, rural health, global health policy and more.
The Latest newsletter is a great way to stay connected with KFF’s work.
Khn.org, an editorially independent news service, features in-depth daily news coverage on health care policy and politics, and how the health care system is working for people.
KHN offers several daily, weekly and monthly newsletters.
Greaterthan.org provides information on HIV testing, prevention and treatment.
Is KFF associated with Kaiser Permanente?
No. KFF is not associated with Kaiser Permanente or Kaiser Industries in any way.