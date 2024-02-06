From Drew Altman

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
Drew Altman is president and chief executive officer of KFF, a position he has held for more than 30 years since founding the modern-day KFF organization in the 1990s. He is a leading expert on national health policy issues and an innovator in health journalism and the nonprofit field.
This is an essay about the mission and role of KFF, which is unique among nonprofits today.
KFF is an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. We have four major program areas: KFF Policy; KFF Polling; KFF Health News (formerly Kaiser Health News); and KFF Social Impact Media, which conducts specialized public health information campaigns. You can learn more about the organization, including why we call ourselves KFF.
What’s unique about KFF, however, can’t be found in any description of our programs because we’re more than a sum of our parts. KFF is a one-of-a-kind information organization. Not a policy research organization. Not a polling organization. And not a news organization. But rather, a unique combination of all three. That’s the vision behind KFF and its this combination that allows us to leverage our combined expertise and assets to play our national role on health policy.
In his “Beyond the Data” columns, CEO Drew Altman discusses what the data, polls, and journalism produced by KFF mean for policy and for people.
“Most people aren’t true believers in the lies or the facts about health issues; they are in a muddled middle. The public’s uncertainty leaves them vulnerable to misinformation but is also the opportunity to combat it.”
— Drew Altman