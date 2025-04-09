menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medicaid watch is KFF's policy research, polling, and news about the Medicaid financing debate and related news.
Medicaid watch is KFF's policy research, polling, and news about the Medicaid financing debate and related news.
The Medicaid BudGet Debate

What Potential Medicaid Cuts Could Mean for States and Their Residents

KFF estimates that $880 billion in potential Medicaid cuts would represent 29% of states’ spending on Medicaid. Federal cuts of this size equate to 6% of state taxes per resident nationwide or 19% of state education spending per pupil, highlighting the tough choices states would face if they wanted to maintain current Medicaid policy with less federal funding.
analysis

Cutting the Medicaid Expansion Federal Match Rate: State Estimates

FROM DREW ALTMAN

Why Most States Will Not Replace Federal Medicaid Cuts

data

Mapping Medicaid Enrollment by Congressional District

Focus GROUPS

The Debate Over Federal Medicaid Cuts: Perspectives of Medicaid Enrollees

Understanding Medicaid

  • 5 Facts: Fraud, Waste, Abuse and Improper Payments

    While fraud and abuse may be one cause of improper payments, not all improper payments are fraud or abuse. This brief explains improper payments and describes state and federal actions to address program integrity.

  • 5 Facts: Medicaid and Immigrants

    Confusion persists about immigrants’ eligibility for federal programs. This brief helps readers understand how current Medicaid policy affects immigrants as well as the potential impacts of policy changes under the Trump administration.

  • 5 Facts: Medicaid and Provider Taxes

    As Congress weighs potential cuts in federal Medicaid spending, one option under consideration is to limit the use of state taxes on providers. This brief describe states’ current provider taxes and the federal rules governing them.

  • 5 Facts: Medicaid and Hospitals

    Absorbing reductions in Medicaid spending could be challenging for hospitals, particularly for those that are financially vulnerable. This brief provides data on the reach of Medicaid across hospitals, patients, and charity care.

  • Medicaid Financing: The Basics

    Medicaid represents $1 out of $6 spent on health care in the U.S. and is the major source of financing for state health coverage and long-term services and supports for low-income residents.

Latest Medicaid Polling

Latest Polling
17%
of the public say they want to see Medicaid funding decreased. Larger shares say funding for Medicaid should increase (42%) or stay about the same (40%).
53%
of the public say that they themselves or a family member has ever been covered by Medicaid. The share is similar among those who live in rural areas (54%).


73%
of the public says that Medicaid is very important to their communities. This includes majorities of Republican, independents and Democrats, and those in rural areas.
37%
of the public is aware that most working-age adults with Medicaid coverage are working. Most (62%) incorrectly says that most in this group are unemployed.
MoRE FROM OUR February POLL

Medicaid and work

Tracking State Medicaid Work Requirements

Even as the federal legislative debate evolves, some states are again pursuing Medicaid work requirements. The map on the right identifies approved and pending work requirement waivers (submitted to CMS since January 2025) as well as proposals that have been released at the state-level for “public comment” or state legislative activity involving work requirements once a bill has passed out of committee.

Visit KFF’s Medicaid Waiver Tracker for more information on Medicaid work requirements.
data

5 Facts: Medicaid and Work Requirements

analysis

Understanding the Intersection of Medicaid and Work

polling

Views on Medicaid Work Requirements

data

5 Facts: Medicaid Coverage for People with Disabilities

Latest News

More KFF Health News

Browse the Latest from KFF

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.