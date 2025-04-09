Understanding Medicaid
5 Facts: Fraud, Waste, Abuse and Improper PaymentsWhile fraud and abuse may be one cause of improper payments, not all improper payments are fraud or abuse. This brief explains improper payments and describes state and federal actions to address program integrity.
5 Facts: Medicaid and ImmigrantsConfusion persists about immigrants’ eligibility for federal programs. This brief helps readers understand how current Medicaid policy affects immigrants as well as the potential impacts of policy changes under the Trump administration.
5 Facts: Medicaid and Provider TaxesAs Congress weighs potential cuts in federal Medicaid spending, one option under consideration is to limit the use of state taxes on providers. This brief describe states’ current provider taxes and the federal rules governing them.
5 Facts: Medicaid and HospitalsAbsorbing reductions in Medicaid spending could be challenging for hospitals, particularly for those that are financially vulnerable. This brief provides data on the reach of Medicaid across hospitals, patients, and charity care.
Medicaid Financing: The BasicsMedicaid represents $1 out of $6 spent on health care in the U.S. and is the major source of financing for state health coverage and long-term services and supports for low-income residents.
Latest Medicaid PollingLatest Polling
17%
73%
