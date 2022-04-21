State Health Facts
Explore Additional State-Level Data Tools
Women's Health Policy
Abortion Access in the United States
On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal standard protecting the right to abortion. Across the nation, states are reacting by implementing bans or protecting access to abortion. It is now up to each state to establish laws protecting or…More
Women's Health Policy
Interactive Dashboard: State Profiles for Women’s Health
Explore the latest national and state-specific data and policies on women’s health. Topics include health status, insurance and Medicaid coverage, use of preventive services, sexual health, maternal and infant health, and abortion policies.
Medicaid
Medicaid Postpartum Coverage Extension Tracker
Track recent state actions to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage beyond the required 60 days.
Medicaid
Medicaid Waiver Tracker: Approved and Pending Section 1115 Waivers by State
This Medicaid waiver tracker page aggregates tracking information on pending and approved Section 1115 Medicaid waivers. It includes resources such as figures, detailed waiver topic tables, and explanatory briefs.
Medicare
Medicare State Profiles
These state profiles capture the variations across states in the number and characteristics of Medicare beneficiaries through the Medicare Savings Programs and Medicare’s Part D Low-Income Subsidy.
Medicaid
Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions: Interactive Map
This page displays an interactive map of the current status of state decisions on the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion. Additional Medicaid expansion resources are listed (with links) below the map.