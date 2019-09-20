Global Health Policy

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
This detailed report provides basic information about global health and the U.S. government’s response to global health challenges in low- and middle-income countries.
This primer provides an overview of congressional engagement in global health, including the structure of Congress and its role and key activities in global health.
This report, produced in partnership with UNAIDS, provides the latest data available on donor funding disbursements to low- and middle-income countries and contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria as well as UNIAID.