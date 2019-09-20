menu

Global Health Policy

global health security

The U.S. Government and Global Health Security

Global health security efforts – that is, efforts to help countries prepare for and address pandemic and epidemic diseases – have grown over the past few decades, driven by concerns about emerging infectious diseases such as HIV, SARS, influenza, Ebola, and Zika.
Family planning

Donor Government Funding for Family Planning in 2018

ebola

Data Note: Donor Funding for the Current Ebola Response in the DRC

HIV/AIDS

The Global HIV/AIDS Epidemic

    Kaiser Daily Global Health Policy Report

    The Daily Report provides summaries of and links to the latest news and information on global health policy, with a focus on U.S. global health policy and developments with potential implications for the U.S. global health response.
    U.S. Global Health Budget Tracker

    This resource provides regularly updated information on U.S. government funding for global health. It includes historical trends and tracks funding levels throughout the appropriations process. Data can be customized by U.S. Agency, Program Area, and Initiative.
    U.S. Global Health Legislation Tracker

    This tracker provides a listing of global health-related legislation introduced in the 116th Congress. Currently, there are more than 40 pieces of legislation related to global health topics, from global health security to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and reproductive health.
    Breaking Down the U.S. Global Health Budget by Program Area

    The U.S. Government is the largest donor to global health in the world and includes support for both disease- and population-specific activities, as well as global health security. In FY 2019, U.S. global health funding totaled $11 billion.
