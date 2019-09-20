news summaries Kaiser Daily Global Health Policy Report The Daily Report provides summaries of and links to the latest news and information on global health policy, with a focus on U.S. global health policy and developments with potential implications for the U.S. global health response.

budget tracker U.S. Global Health Budget Tracker This resource provides regularly updated information on U.S. government funding for global health. It includes historical trends and tracks funding levels throughout the appropriations process. Data can be customized by U.S. Agency, Program Area, and Initiative.

global health legislation U.S. Global Health Legislation Tracker This tracker provides a listing of global health-related legislation introduced in the 116th Congress. Currently, there are more than 40 pieces of legislation related to global health topics, from global health security to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and reproductive health.