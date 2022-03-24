Drishti Pillai serves as the Director of Immigrant Health Policy at KFF. In her role, Drishti will lead work on data and policy analysis on health care access and disparities for immigrant communities with an eye towards advancing health equity. Prior to joining KFF, she was the Research Director at the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum and has also held research and faculty positions at the George Washington University. Drishti holds a PhD in Public Policy from the George Washington University and an MPH in Health Policy from Emory University.