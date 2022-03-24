menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

Drishti Pillai

Director, Immigrant Health Policy, Racial Equity & Health Policy

Photo of Drishti Pillai




Drishti Pillai serves as the Director of Immigrant Health Policy at KFF. In her role, Drishti will lead work on data and policy analysis on health care access and disparities for immigrant communities with an eye towards advancing health equity. Prior to joining KFF, she was the Research Director at the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum and has also held research and faculty positions at the George Washington University. Drishti holds a PhD in Public Policy from the George Washington University and an MPH in Health Policy from Emory University.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.