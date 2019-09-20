This issue brief describes how coverage has changed in recent years, examines the characteristics of the uninsured population, and summarizes the access and financial implications of not having coverage.
This analysis finds 28% of uninsured individuals who could shop on the ACA Marketplace, or 4.7 million people, are eligible to purchase a bronze plan in 2020 without paying a premium after tax credits.
Data on demographics; health coverage, access, and utilization; and health status by race and ethnicity provides insight into the status of health disparities and changes since implementation of the ACA.