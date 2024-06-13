menu

Health Information and Trust

Misleading Narratives and Social Media Shape Contraception Perceptions

This volume examines misleading claims about birth control, focusing on the distortion of emergency contraceptives (such as Plan B) as abortifacients. It also explores how social media and patient-provider communication shape perceptions of hormone-based contraceptives’ safety and effectiveness, particularly in response to online messaging that inaccurately promotes fertility awareness methods as safer alternatives.


Myths About Raw Milk and Vaccines

News Influencers, Opioid Disparities, and AI Bias

Concerns Over Fluoride in Water and Free Speech Issues

Misinformation Pilot Poll

Most Americans Encounter Health Misinformation and Are Often Uncertain Whether It’s True

This 2023 survey captures the broad reach of health misinformation, with at least four in 10 people saying that they’ve heard each of 10 specific false claims about COVID-19, reproductive health, and gun violence. At the same time, roughly half to three-quarters of the public are uncertain whether each of the 10 false claims are true or not, describing them as either “probably true” or “probably false.” This suggests that even when people don’t believe false claims they hear, it can create uncertainty about complicated public health topics.

Addressing Misinformation Among Black Adults

Addressing Misinformation Among Hispanic Adults

Addressing Misinformation in Rural Communities

