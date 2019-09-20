Women’s Health Policy

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
This brief gives an overview of intimate partner violence (IPV) in the US, the populations most impacted, as well as insurance coverage of IPV screening, counseling, and referral services.
This brief reviews the link between IPV and HIV, key policy changes and initiatives that attempt to address these challenges.
This interactive tool provides state profiles on women’s health and access to care. Browse the map and click on a state to view a women’s health data dashboard in each of four categories.