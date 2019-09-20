Women’s Health Policy

menu

Abortions at or after 21 weeks are uncommon, and represent 1% of all abortions in the US. This fact sheet explains why individuals may seek abortions later in pregnancy, how often these procedures occur, how the concepts of viability and fetal pain play into this topic, and the various laws which regulate access to abortions later in pregnancy.
Telemedicine in Sexual and Reproductive Health

Understanding Pregnancy Loss in the Context of Abortion Restrictions and Fetal Harm Laws

Access to Reproductive Health Care for Low-Income Women in Five Communities

73%
of the public say the federal government should continue paying Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services provided to people on Medicaid.
57%
of the public say they oppose the Trump Administration allowing employers to be exempt from birth control coverage for religious or moral reasons.
54%
of the public say it is very important to maintain no cost sharing for birth control, even if the Affordable Care Act is overturned.
65%
of the public does not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.
  • abortion

    Coverage for Abortion Services

    Reviews federal & state policies on coverage for abortion and estimates the availability of abortion coverage for women enrolled in private plans, ACA Marketplace plans, and Medicaid.
  • medicaid

    Medicaid’s Role for Women

    A presentation of key data points describing the current state of the Medicaid program as it affects low-income women’s access to coverage and care.
  • State health facts

    Women’s Health Indicators

    Information on women’s health status, utilization of services, health insurance coverage, family planning and childbirth, and abortion statistics and policies.
  • interactive

    State Profiles for Women’s Health

    This interactive tool provides state profiles on women’s health and access to care. Browse the map and click on a state to view a women’s health data dashboard in each of four categories.

  • reproductive health

    Oral Contraceptive Pills

    This factsheet provides an overview of oral contraception, discusses private insurance and Medicaid coverage, and reviews emerging strategies to expand access to oral contraceptives.

