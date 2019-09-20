menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Medicare

Prescription Drugs
Reform Proposals

Ten Charts on Proposals to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Congress is considering legislation this week to lower prescription drug costs. Our chartpack summarizes key provisions in three House and Senate bills and their likely impact on prices, people and federal spending.
Politics

What’s The Latest on Medicare Drug Price Negotiations?

Medicare Part D

Assessing Drug Price Increases in Medicare Part D

Issue Brief

A Look at Recent Proposals to Control Drug Spending by Medicare and its Beneficiaries

Dental Coverage

Drilling Down on Dental Coverage and Costs for Medicare Beneficiaries

New & Noteworthy

Medicare advantage statistics

Latest Polling
59%
of Medicare Advantage enrollees are in plans operated by UnitedHealthcare, Humana, or BlueCross BlueShield affiliates in 2019. (2019 Issue Brief)
29%
of new Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans during their first year on Medicare in 2016. (2019 Issue Brief)
34%
of all Medicare beneficiaries (22 million people) are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. (2019 Issue Brief)
62%
of the 22 million Medicare Advantage enrollees in 2019 are in in HMOs, with the rest in local or regional PPOs. (2019 Fact Sheet)
medicare advantage resources
The Medicare Marketplace
The Essentials

Latest from Kaiser Health News

More Kaiser Health News

Browse the Latest from KFF

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.