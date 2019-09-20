Dental Coverage Policy Options for Improving Dental Coverage for People on Medicare Since its inception, Medicare has explicitly excluded coverage of dental services, with limited exceptions. Nearly two-thirds of the Medicare population – 37 million beneficiaries – have no dental coverage at all.

Out-of-Pocket SPendnig How Much Do Medicare Beneficiaries Spend Out-of-Pocket on Health Care? The average person with traditional Medicare coverage paid $5,460 out of their own pocket for health care in 2016. But some groups of beneficiaries spent substantially more than others.