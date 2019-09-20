Congress is considering legislation this week to lower prescription drug costs. Our chartpack summarizes key provisions in three House and Senate bills and their likely impact on prices, people and federal spending.
Since its inception, Medicare has explicitly excluded coverage of dental services, with limited exceptions. Nearly two-thirds of the Medicare population – 37 million beneficiaries – have no dental coverage at all.
Part D enrollees with relatively high out-of-pocket expenses can expect see their costs rise in 2020. This is mainly due to an increase in how much enrollees will pay out of pocket for their prescription drugs in the coverage gap phase before they qualify for catastrophic coverage.
Medicare advantage statistics
Latest Polling
59%
of Medicare Advantage enrollees are in plans operated by UnitedHealthcare, Humana, or BlueCross BlueShield affiliates in 2019. (2019 Issue Brief)
29%
of new Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans during their first year on Medicare in 2016. (2019 Issue Brief)
34%
of all Medicare beneficiaries (22 million people) are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. (2019 Issue Brief)
62%
of the 22 million Medicare Advantage enrollees in 2019 are in in HMOs, with the rest in local or regional PPOs. (2019 Fact Sheet)
A relatively small share of people with Medicare Advantage or stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage voluntarily switch plans during Medicare’s open enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.