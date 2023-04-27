Mental Health
Access and coverage
The Landscape of School-Based Mental Health Services
This analysis explores the landscape of mental health services in public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, barriers schools face in offering these services, and how recent policies aim to facilitate the expansion of school-based mental health care.
Medicaid Coverage of Behavioral Health Services in 2022
To better understand the variation in access to behavioral health services for adults in Medicaid, KFF surveyed state Medicaid officials about behavioral health benefits covered for adult enrollees in their fee-for-service programs.
Mental Health Findings from 2022 Women’s Health SurveyThis issue brief focuses on the access and coverage of mental health services using data from the 2022 KFF Women’s Health Survey.
Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Coverage in MedicareThese FAQs review mental health and substance use disorder coverage and cost sharing in Medicare and discuss recent policy changes related to coverage of mental health and substance use disorder treatments.