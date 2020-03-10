Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 was signed into law by the President on March 6, 2020. The bill provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. This summary provides details on funding specified in the bill.
This data note provides an accounting of publicly-available information on donor funding to date for the global coronavirus (COVID-19) response.
The February 2020 KFF Health Tracking Poll examines the public’s awareness of and concerns about the Coronavirus, following its spread across China and around the globe.
This weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed more U.S. cases of the latest international outbreak – coronavirus – which started in Wuhan, China. Josh Michaud, an Associate Director for Global Health Policy at KFF, offers perspective on the U.S. role and how response to this outbreak compares to others, such as SARS and the Ebola epidemic.