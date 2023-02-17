State and Federal Reproductive Rights and Abortion Litigation Tracker

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling returned the decision to restrict or protect abortion to states. In many states, abortion providers and advocates are challenging state abortion bans contending that the bans violate the state constitution or another state law. The state litigation tracker presents up-to-date information on the ongoing litigation challenging state abortion bans.

In addition, since the Dobbs decision, new questions have arisen regarding the intersection of federal and state authority when it impacts access to abortion and contraception. Litigation has been brought in federal court to resolve some of these questions. The federal litigation tracker presents up-to-date information on the litigation in federal courts that involves access to contraception and abortion.