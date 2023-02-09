menu

Patient and Consumer Protections

Claims Denials and Appeals in ACA Marketplace Plans in 2021

This analysis of HealthCare.gov Marketplace insurers’ transparency data finds that 17% of in-network claims were denied in 2021, with denial rates varying widely across insurers. Consumers appealed less than two-tenths of 1% of denied in-network claims.

Mental Health Parity at a Crossroads

Could Consumer Assistance be Helpful to People Facing Medical Debt?

Health Care Debt In The U.S.: The Broad Consequences Of Medical And Dental Bills

Abortion Decision Renews Questions About Employer Access to Health Information

Surprise Medical Bills: New Protections for Consumers Take Effect

This summarizes key provisions of the No Surprises Act, enacted in December 2020 to address the problem of unexpected medical bills, and issues that could arise during implementation ahead of its Jan. 1, 2022 effective date.

No Surprises Act Quiz

