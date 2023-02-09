Patient and Consumer Protections
Prior Authorization
-
Examining Prior Authorization in Health Insurance
This post explains what’s known about how insurers use prior authorization as a tool to control costs and encourage cost-effective care, the state and federal laws that govern it, and ongoing policy debates over efforts to impose standards to limit or regulate its use.
-
Over 35 Million Prior Authorization Requests Were Submitted to Medicare Advantage Plans in 2021
We analyze data from CMS to examine the number and outcome of Medicare Advantage prior authorization requests in 2021, overall and by firm.