menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Newsroom

In the news
prescription drugs

Ten Charts on Proposals to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Congress is considering legislation this week to lower prescription drug costs. Our chartpack summarizes key provisions in three House and Senate bills and their likely impact on prices, people and federal spending.
Vice President of Communications, CA

Rakesh Singh (650) 854-9400 rsingh@kff.org

Director of Communications, DC

Craig Palosky (202) 347-5270 cpalosky@kff.org

Senior Communications Officer, DC

Chris Lee (202) 347-5270 clee@kff.org

Communications Associate, CA

Nikki Lanshaw (650) 854-9400 nlanshaw@kff.org

news releases
open enrollment
Chart of the Week
More Charts and Slides
Stat of the Week

4.7 million

For 2020 Open Enrollment, 4.7 million people nationwide are eligible to purchase a bronze plan on the ACA Marketplaces with $0 premiums after subsidies.

Tweets by @KFF
Follow KFF on Twitter

Browse the Latest from KFF

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.