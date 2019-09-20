Congress is considering legislation this week to lower prescription drug costs. Our chartpack summarizes key provisions in three House and Senate bills and their likely impact on prices, people and federal spending.
This analysis finds 28% of uninsured individuals who could shop on the ACA Marketplace, or 4.7 million people, are eligible to purchase a bronze plan in 2020 without paying a premium after tax credits.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is the candidate most trusted on health care by Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, though the Medicare-for-all plan he’s championed is significantly less popular than a “public option” approach.
