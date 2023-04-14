Through the Barbara Jordan Center, KFF seeks to encourage open and informed discussion and debate of national health issues and to bring those discussions to a national and global audience. KFF will make the Conference Center and Broadcast Studio available free of charge to selected non-profit organizations to help them hold events in Washington, D.C. The Barbara Jordan Conference Center is located at 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20005 (one block west of Metro Center).

The Barbara Jordan Conference Center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The KFF’s Barbara Jordan Conference Center is based in the Washington, D.C., building, and includes the KFF Broadcast Studio and the KFF Interactive Health Exhibit Lobby. The building also houses KFF’s Washington, D.C. offices and staff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is my organization eligible to apply?

We provide our conference facilities free of charge to non-profit organizations working in the health care and public policy fields. Final determination of scheduling occurs through a short application process. Applications typically receive an answer within two weeks of submitting an External Application Form. Please contact us if you have any questions in regard to eligibility of your organization.

Is the conference center available on the day we need it?

Preliminary information concerning openings in our Conference Calendar may be obtained by contacting bjccevents@kff.org or calling 202-347-5270. Provide back up dates whenever possible. Please note that reservations are not placed for any date until an application has been submitted and formally approved.

What types of room setups can you accommodate?

View representative floor plans and room layouts for our Conference Center.

Can you webcast my event?

Our Conference Center has webcasting capabilities. Please include information concerning your broadcasting and AV needs in your application form. KFF allows Spark Street Digital., a local production company, access to the Foundation’s equipment. Organizations wishing to have their event videotaped and/or webcast are responsible for contacting and coordinating with Spark Street Digital to crew their production. Please contact Spark Street Digital for more information.

What kinds of A/V equipment are available?

Our Conference Center is fully equipped to handle all typical AV needs. Specific audio visual capabilities are described in our External Application Form.

What kind of staffing support do you offer?

Our conference staff will schedule your event, provide room set ups, supply and set up standard AV equipment, preload power points and other media and facilitate delivery of catering and special equipment rentals. See our External Application Form for additional information in this regard.

Guest organizations are expected to independently contract for catering through our list of approved caterers. Guest organizations are also expected to contract for onsite AV support of Broadcast teams for complex events through our approved contractor, Spark Street Digital.

For other questions about the Barbara Jordan Conference Center, please email bjccevents@kff.org or call (202) 347-5270.