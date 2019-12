ACA PRemiums How ACA Marketplace Premiums Are Changing by County in 2020 Premiums are falling in many areas, but changes vary widely by county and type of plan. Our interactive maps can help you understand changes in premiums in your area.

Prescription Drugs Ten Charts on Proposals to Lower Prescription Drug Costs Congress is considering legislation this week to lower prescription drug costs. Our chartpack summarizes key provisions in three House and Senate bills and their likely impact on prices, people and federal spending.