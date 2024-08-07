-
What drives health spending in the U.S. vs. other countries?
People in the U.S. spent $5,683 more per person on health care compared to those in similar countries. Almost 80% of the difference came from inpatient and outpatient care costs. Many Rx drugs also cost more in the U.S.
-
What to Know About Medicare Part D Premiums
Several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act are likely to shape Medicare Part D premiums for 2025. We explain how and why premiums might change. Actual premiums will not be known until September.
-
Health Policy 101: Public Opinion Polls
Polls and surveys are useful tools for understanding health policy issues. This new chapter of our Health Policy 101 primer helps you learn how to be a good consumer of them. Explore the full range of health policytopics in our primer.
-
Beyond the Data by Drew Altman
In his regular Beyond the Data columns, CEO Drew Altman discusses what the data, polls, and journalism produced by KFF mean for policy and for people.
new and NoteWorthy