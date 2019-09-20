Long-Term Care Implications of the Expiration of Medicaid Long-Term Care Spousal Impoverishment Rules The pending expiration of an ACA provision regarding Medicaid spousal impoverishment rules on Dec. 31 could tip the balance of financial incentives toward institutional long-term care and away from home and community-based services.



Home and Community-Based services Money Follows the Person: Uncertainty Pending Federal Funding Reauthorization Funding is set to expire on Dec. 31. The program provides states with enhanced federal matching funds for services and supports needed to help seniors and people with disabilities transition from institutional care to community-based care.

Waivers Why it Matters: Tennessee’s Medicaid Block Grant Waiver Proposal Tennessee’s proposal to finance its Medicaid program through a “modified block grant” that allows for shared savings could create an incentive for the state to reduce optional eligibility or services for high-cost enrolees so that it can achieve savings.