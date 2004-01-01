Employment Opportunities

The KFF is a non-profit organization focusing on health issues facing the nation and its people. Based in San Francisco CA, KFF is a widely respected leader in national health policy and health communications. KFF is not a grant-making Foundation.

Through its expert staff and programs, and through partnerships with outside organizations, KFF is a source of free research, facts, analysis and information on national health policy issues that are widely used by policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the general public. Over the years KFF has achieved a singular standing as a trusted, “go to” resource for information on national health policy issues. It also has a major presence on the Internet, through its website, kff.org, and through khn.org, a nonprofit news organization providing in-depth coverage of complex health issues and developments. KFF also operates some of the largest public health information and HIV awareness campaigns in this country and around the world in partnership with media organizations. These campaigns have won many awards such as the distinguished Emmy and Peabody awards. KFF is headquartered in San Francisco, California and operates substantial facilities in Washington, D.C., including the state-of-the art Barbara Jordan Conference Center and its broadcast studio.

KFF seeks job applicants at all levels who are interested in its work and in joining a hard working team dedicated to its unique operating style and mission. Serious applicants are encouraged to review this website and the Message from the President.

It is the policy of KFF to actively promote a diverse and inclusive workplace in every respect, and to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees in every phase of employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.

This policy extends to recruitment, hiring, training, promotions, compensation, benefits, use of KFF facilities, and all other conditions and terms of employment. It also extends to providing a working atmosphere free of harassment based on gender or sexual orientation, race, age, color, religion, national origin, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law. In addition, all employees are expected to extend this policy to all other KFF employees and potential employees.

The KFF is committed to protecting the safety, health and well-being of all employees and other individuals in its workplace including contractors, applicants, and volunteers. KFF recognizes that drug use can pose a significant risk. KFF has established a drug-free workplace policy that balances its respect for individuals with the need to maintain a drug-free environment and does not allow the unlawful manufacture, sale, distribution or use of controlled substances.

