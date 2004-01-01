Privacy Policy

Revised 1/3/19

KFF is committed to protecting the privacy and security of visitors to our websites and to our email subscribers. Outlined below is our online privacy policy for information collected through our websites and email lists. We aim to make you feel safe when visiting our websites and subscribing to our email alerts by offering you information about how we manage your personal and non-personal data. Please read this page carefully before using or proceeding to access our websites. While using our websites (kff.org, khn.org, californiahealthline.org or greaterthan.org), you choose to consent to the terms of these policies.

If you have questions about these policies, we encourage you to contact us through our feedback form.

Use of Cookies, Browser information collected on our websites, Personalization of Content:

We use cookies on our site to support some site personalization. A cookie is a piece of data stored on the user’s web browser tied to information about the user’s previous visits to the site. We also use cookies to better understand how our visitors use our site and to continue to improve it.

You have choices with respect to cookies. By modifying your browser preferences, you have the choice to accept all cookies, to be notified when a cookie is set, or to reject all cookies. More information on how to modify your browser settings to block or filter cookies is available here, or navigate to the support webpage for your particular internet browser. However, please note that if you reject some or all cookies, your experience and ability to access all offered content on this and other sites throughout the Internet may be affected.

Like many website operators, KFF analyzes its websites’ logs to review standard information (such as number of visits to individual pages, referrer URLs, time on site, and other common metrics) to improve our websites and tailor them to the needs of our visitors. We use third-party services, Google Analytics and HubSpot, to provide real-time and archived reporting of browser accesses to our site to us and our authorized agents. We do not use these services to gather, request, record, require, collect or track any Internet users’ personally identifiable information.

You can read more about how Google collects and processes information about you and you can prevent Google from recording and processing data on your use of our websites and storing this information in a cookie. We have a retention period of 50 months on our Google Analytics’ cookies. You can read more on HubSpot’s Privacy and Cookie Policy.

Third-Party Links and Social Plugins:

This Privacy Policy applies exclusively to pages on KFF websites. Pages on our websites contain many links to other relevant websites. In addition, KFF and its affiliates may maintain a presence on outside websites and social networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Pages on our sites may feature links that enable users to share our content on social networks via social plugins. These other websites may send their own cookies to users, collect data or or may solicit personal information. KFF is not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of these other websites. Please check with the other sites to review their privacy policies and how they may collect or use information.

KFF websites also collect information that may be used by third party websites to provide web traffic measurement and performance data, as well as to more effectively target ads on social platforms to people likely to be interested in our content. Specifically, we use Facebook Pixels. You can opt out of the collection of information and advertising on third-party websites by visiting the Digital Advertising Alliance.

When you visit a page on our websites that contains a social media plugin, your browser will establish a direct connection to that social media site’s servers. The information that your browser has visited the page will be transmitted to the social media platform, even if you do not have an account with them or are not logged in to your account. This information (including your IP address) will be sent by your browser directly to one of the social media platforms’ servers.

If you are logged in to your social media account while viewing our sites and sharing content, it is also possible to associate this visit with your social media profile. If you click the share buttons on our site while logged in to your social media accounts, this information may be sent to the social platforms’ servers and stored there.

If you want to prevent the transmission and storage of your viewing data on our sites, you must first logout of these social accounts before visiting our sites. Visitors may install privacy-enhancing browser plugins to avoid connecting to plugins used on our websites. Examples include Ghostery and Blur.

For more information, please see the privacy policies of the social media platforms we provide users the direct ability to share to: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Our email lists:

KFF maintains several email lists to keep email subscribers informed about recent publications and the latest news developments in health policy.

We require just basic information from our emails subscribers including email address, name, organization name, and in some cases, state, to assist in our ability to geographically target event invitations and state-specific policy research.

By subscribing to our email alerts and newsletters, you agree to receipt of the emails.

The email addresses of our subscribers, as well as the contact data described above, are stored on the servers of HubSpot, a contact management and marketing automation platform. HubSpot uses this information, on our behalf, to distribute our emails and newsletters. You can read more on HubSpot’s Privacy Policy (see “Use by Our Customers” section).

We track the performance of our emails using metrics provided by HubSpot in its tracking of email opens and interaction with our emails (such as link clicks and unsubscribes).

Individuals who provide optional information may also be contacted by telephone. We do not share this personal information with anyone outside of KFF staff or its authorized agents (which includes HubSpot). Only KFF staff and our authorized agents have access to personally identifiable information provided by visitors to our site and subscribers to our emails.

Subscribers may opt out of email communication at any time by sending a request to KaiserFamilyFoundationSubscriptions@kff.org or by visiting KFF’s email sign-up page and managing their subscription preferences.

Contacting us with a question:

When you use our contact us form to submit a question about our websites or our work, we need to collect some personal information in order to respond to your request. We will use this information only to respond to your request and will not use it to send you any other emails you did not specifically request. Only KFF staff and our authorized agents have access to this information. We use a third party service, Wufoo, owned by Survey Monkey, to present the contact us form and collect the contact information provided by form submissions. You can view Survey Monkey’s privacy policy for more information. Should you choose not to fill out this form, you can contact us by phone at our offices.

Registering to attend an event:

When you RSVP for one of our in-person or online events, we need to collect some personal information in order to manage our attendee list and communicate with you about important details regarding the event. Only KFF staff and our authorized agents have access to this information.

We use a third party service, Eventbrite, to manage our event RSVPs for in-person events. You can view Eventbrite’s Privacy Policy for more information. We use a third party service, ReadyTalk, for managing our webinars including the RSVP list. You can view ReadyTalk’s Privacy Policy for more information. Should you choose not to fill out an online form to RSVP for one of our events, you can contact us by phone at our offices.

At the time you are registering for an event, we may also request your permission to subscribe to our email newsletters, daily news, research release announcements or future event invitations. See the “Our email lists” section above for information regarding our subscriber lists.

Children’s privacy:

Because we care about the safety and privacy of children online, we comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 (COPPA). COPPA and its accompanying FTC regulation establish United States federal law that protects the privacy of children using the Internet. We do not knowingly contact or collect personal information from children. Our site is not intended to solicit information of any kind from children. It is possible that by fraud or deception we may receive information pertaining to children. If we are notified of this, as soon as we verify the notification, we will immediately obtain parental consent or otherwise delete the information from our servers.



If you wish to notify us of our receipt of information by children, please do so through our feedback form.

Resale or disclosure of information to third parties:

We do not share, sell, or otherwise disclose any personal information, including your name, address, or email addresses, with other organizations. Only KFF staff and our authorized agents have access to personally identifiable information provided by visitors to our site.

Enforcement:

We regularly review our compliance with our Privacy Policy. Should we receive formal written complaints, we will contact the person who made the complaint to follow up. We would work with the appropriate regulatory authorities, including local data protection authorities, to resolve any complaints regarding the transfer of personal data that we cannot resolve with our users directly.

Changes:

From time to time, our Privacy Policy may change to improve how we interact with our website’s visitors. Should any changes be made to our policies, we will post them on this page and, along with a revision date, if the changes are significant, we will provide more prominent notice on our website. If you are concerned about how your information is used, you should check back on this page periodically or contact us with any questions.