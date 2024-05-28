Medicaid 101

Most people ages 65 and older and many people under age 65 with disabilities have Medicare, but Medicare does not cover most LTSS; instead, Medicaid is the primary payer for LTSS. LTSS encompass the broad range of paid and unpaid medical and personal care services that assist with activities of daily living (such as eating, bathing, and dressing) and instrumental activities of daily living (such as preparing meals, managing medication, and housekeeping). They are provided to people who need such services because of aging, chronic illness, or disability. These services include nursing facility care, adult daycare programs, home health aide services, personal care services, transportation, and supported employment. They may be provided over several weeks, months, or years, depending on an individual’s health care coverage and level of need. There have been longstanding challenges finding enough workers to provide LTSS for all people who need such services, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those issues considerably. As the population ages and advances in medicine and technology enable people with serious disabilities to live longer, the number of people in need of LTSS is expected to grow.

In 2023, the median annual costs of care in the U.S. were $116,800 for a private room in a nursing home, $64,200 for an assisted living facility, and $75,504 for a home health aide. Medicare provides home health and skilled nursing facility care under specific circumstances, but the Medicare benefit is considered “post-acute” care and generally not available for people needing services on an ongoing basis. Medicaid plays a key role in access to LTSS for people who qualify because LTSS costs are difficult for most people to afford when paying out-of-pocket. In some cases, people only qualify for Medicaid after exhausting their savings on the costs of LTSS. In 2022, Medicaid paid 58% of the $438 billion spent on LTSS in the U.S. (Figure 9).

LTSS may be provided in various settings broadly categorized as institutional or non-institutional. Institutional settings include nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Services provided in non-institutional settings are known as home and community-based services (HCBS), and these settings may include a person’s home, adult day care centers, assisted living settings, and group homes. Federal Medicaid statutes require states to cover institutional LTSS and home health, but the remainder of HCBS are optional. Even without a mandate to cover HCBS, Medicaid LTSS spending has shifted from institutional to non-institutional settings over time. In 2022, most spending for LTSS in the U.S. was for HCBS. That shift reflects beneficiary preferences for receiving care in non-institutional settings and requirements for states to provide services in the least restrictive setting possible stemming from the Olmstead decision. In 2021, there were 5.7 million people who used Medicaid LTSS, of which 4.3 million (75%) used only HCBS, 1.2 million (21%) used only institutional care, and 0.2 million used both (4%). While, overall, three-quarters of people who used Medicaid LTSS were exclusively served in home and community-based settings, the share varied across states (Figure 10). To qualify for coverage of LTSS under Medicaid, people must meet state-specific eligibility requirements regarding their levels of income, wealth, and functional limitations.