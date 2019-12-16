Medicaid Waiver Tracker: Approved and Pending Section 1115 Waivers by State
Published: Dec 16, 2019
This page aggregates tracking information on pending and approved Section 1115 Medicaid waivers. Scroll down or click on the links below to jump to resources such as an overview map and figure, detailed waiver topic tables, and explanatory briefs.
Tracker contents:
- Detailed Topic Tables:
KFF’s #Medicaid waiver tracker has detailed tables on Medicaid work requirements, behavioral health, eligibility & enrollment restrictions, and benefits/copays/healthy behaviors. It also has tables w/ approved & pending 1115 waivers by state.
- Map: All Approved and Pending Waivers by Topic
- State Tables:
- Definitions and Other Notes
- Related Briefs and Resources
Work Requirement Waivers: Approved and Pending
as of December 16, 2019
Waivers with Eligibility and Enrollment Restrictions:
Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019
Waivers with Benefit, Copay, and Healthy Behavior Provisions:
Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019
Waivers with Behavioral Health Provisions:
Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019
Section 1115 Medicaid Waivers: Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019
Use the drop-down menu to sort the map by waiver topic.
Source: Kaiser Family Foundation, State Health Facts, Approved Section 1115 Medicaid Waivers and Pending Section 1115 Medicaid Waivers, December 16, 2019.
Section 1115 Medicaid Waivers Approved as of December 16, 2019