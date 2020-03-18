How Can Medicaid Enhance State Capacity to Respond to COVID-19?

|Allowed by Existing Regulations
- Allow self-attestation to verify eligibility for all criteria except citizenship and immigration status on a case-by-case basis; verify assets if financial institution unable to verify due to disaster; verify incurred medical expenses for spend down eligibility
- Extend renewal timeframes
- Exempt enrollees from premiums
- Temporarily suspend periodic data checks on case-by-case basis
- Temporarily delay acting on certain changes in circumstances affecting eligibility
- Reinstate services or eligibility if discontinued because whereabouts unknown due to evacuation, after whereabouts become known and if still eligible
- Consider people evacuated from state as temporarily absent to maintain enrollment
- Treat Federally facilitated Marketplace assessments as eligibility determinations or fully delegate eligibility determination authority to Federally facilitated Marketplace
- Expand application processing times
- Suspend adverse actions for those in disaster area where state has completed determination but has not yet sent notice or state believes notice likely not received
- Temporarily increase HCBS waiver service payment rates if no change to rate methodology and no impact on cost neutrality
|Amended/Updated Verification Plan – No CMS Approval Required
|
- Accept self-attestation and conduct post-enrollment verification for eligibility criteria other than citizenship and immigration status (beyond case-by-case basis)
- Adopt or increase reasonable compatibility thresholds for income inconsistencies
- Allow reasonable explanation of inconsistencies in lieu of paper documentation
- Temporarily suspend periodic data checks (beyond case-by-case basis)
|State Plan Amendment – Can be Retroactive to 1st Day of Quarter
|Coverage:
- Increase financial eligibility thresholds (e.g., adopt ACA expansion, cover nonelderly MAGI group above 138% FPL)
- Cover non-residents or state-defined subset of non-residents such as those living temporarily in state due to disaster in home state
- Apply host state’s asset limit, or if less restrictive, asset limit from state where individual evacuated (if statewide rule)
Enrollment & Renewal:
- Adopt or extend presumptive eligibility for certain populations
- Extend hospital presumptive eligibility to non-MAGI groups
- Establish state as presumptive eligibility qualified entity to enroll individuals based on preliminary application information
- Provide 12-month continuous eligibility for children
- Develop simplified paper application for affected areas
- Extend reasonable opportunity period to provide documentation for immigration status
Benefits:
- Temporarily modify copayment requirements to support access to services (if rule applies statewide)
- Offer additional benefits (if comparable for all categorically needy groups and statewide with free choice of provider, or via alternative benefit plan with free choice of provider)
- Change amount, duration, or scope of covered benefits
- Amend payment methodology to account for increased cost of personal protective equipment for home care workers
|Health Plan Contract/Oversight
|
- Temporarily suspend out of network requirements for managed care enrollees
- Require health plans to expedite processing of new prior authorization requests and allow flexibility in documentation (e.g., physician signature)
|Section 1115 Waiver – state is deemed to meet budget neutrality if federally declared disaster, waiver can be retroactive to date of Secretary-declared public health emergency, exemptions from public notice in emergencies
|Coverage:
- Increase eligibility limits for specific categories in specific geographic regions
Enrollment & Renewal:
- Provide 12-month continuous eligibility for adults or for a subset of children
- Allow self-attestation for citizenship and immigration status if unable to verify by data sources and individual unable to document due to disaster
Benefits:
- Provide benefits to targeted group of enrollees impacted by disaster
- Temporarily modify copayment requirements to support access to services (less than statewide)
- Authorize off-island coverage for those in territories eligible for FEMA transitional shelter assistance who are temporarily relocated to a state
Long-Term Services and Supports:
- Temporarily suspend requirement to be institutionalized at least 30 days and have income below 300% SSI to be eligible for special income group
- Temporarily suspend asset transfer rules for those placed in nursing homes
- Apply host state’s asset limit, or if less restrictive, asset limit from state where individual evacuated (if less than statewide)
- Do not reduce institutional provider payments by post-eligibility treatment of income
|Section 1135 Waiver – if President declares national emergency and HHS Secretary declares public health emergency
|Benefits:
- Temporarily suspend fee-for-service prior authorization requirements and/or require providers to extend prior authorization through the termination of emergency declaration
Covered Providers:
- Temporarily waive requirements for out-of-state providers to be licensed in state where they are providing services if provider is licensed by another state Medicaid agency or Medicare
- Temporarily waive provider screening requirements, such as application fees, criminal background checks, and site visits, to ensure sufficient number of providers
- Temporarily cease revalidation of providers in state or who are otherwise directly impacted by disaster
- Temporarily suspend pending enforcement or termination actions or payment denial sanction to specific provider
- Allow facilities to provide services in alternative settings such as temporary shelters when provider facility is inaccessible
- Temporarily allow non-emergency ambulance providers
Long-Term Services and Supports:
- Provide nursing home care to evacuees in host state for less than 30 days if individual is Medicaid-eligible in home state
- Temporarily suspend pre-admission screening and annual resident review assessments for 30 days
- Extend minimum data set authorizations for nursing home and skilled nursing facility residents
- Temporarily suspend requirement that home health agency aides be supervised for 2 weeks by registered nurse
- Temporarily suspend requirement that hospice aides be supervised by registered nurse every 14 days
- Modify or suspend certain state survey agency activities
Appeals:
- Allow direct access to fair hearing without first exhausting managed care appeal
- Extend timeframes for individuals to request managed care appeals or state fair hearings
|Section 1915 (c) Home and Community-based Services Waiver Appendix K – can be submitted before or during emergency, can be retroactive to date of event
|Eligibility:
- Increase number of unduplicated waiver enrollees
- Temporarily increase individual cost limit to assure health and welfare
- Modify eligibility targeting criteria to serve more enrollees and forestall institutionalization in emergency
- Extend level of care authorizations for 12 months
Benefits:
- Add covered services not expressly authorized in statute if necessary to assist waiver enrollees to avoid institutionalization
- Modify scope of covered services and temporarily exceed individual service limits to ensure health and welfare
- Institute or expand self-direction
- Temporarily suspend prior authorization and extend medical necessity authorizations
- Modify person-centered planning process, including qualifications of individuals required to develop plan
Providers:
- Temporarily increase payment rates with a temporary change in rate methodology and/or impact on cost neutrality
- Amend payment methodology to account for increased cost of personal protective equipment for home care workers
- Allow payment for services provided by family caregivers or legally responsible relatives
- Temporarily modify provider types, qualifications, and licensure or other setting requirements
- Include retainer payments to personal care assistants when waiver enrollee is hospitalized or absent from home up to 30 days
- Expand covered settings to include out-of-state
- Temporarily allow payment for waiver services up to 30 days to support enrollees in acute care hospital or short-term institutional stay when services are required for communication and behavioral stabilization and not provided by institution
|SOURCES: CMS, COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions for State Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Agencies (March 12, 2020); Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Learning Collaborative, Disaster Preparedness Toolkit for State Medicaid Agencies (Aug. 20, 2018); Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Learning Collaborative, Inventory of Medicaid and CHIP Flexibilities and Authorities in the Event of a Disaster (Aug. 20, 2018); CMS, 1915 (c) Home and Community-Based Services Waiver Instructions and Technical Guidance
APPENDIX K: Emergency Preparedness and Response.