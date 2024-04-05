menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Election 2024

Outlook

It’s Not a Health Care Election, But Health Issues Might Still Add Up

KFF President and CEO Drew Altman explains that while the 2024 election will not be dominated by health care, abortion will be in the spotlight and potentially a few other health issues, including threats to the ACA, Medicaid expansion, drug costs and affordability concerns.

The election has enormous implications for health policy. A Biden White House can be expected to continue to build on public programs such as the ACA, Medicaid and Medicare, and protect reproductive rights. A Trump administration could be expected to move generally in the opposite direction on the ACA and Medicaid, and abortion.

Larry Levitt: What Would Another Trump Presidency Mean for Health Care?

KFF Health News: What Would a Second Trump Presidency Look Like for Health Care?

What the Health? Podcast: Maybe It’s a Health Care Election After All

Polling

KFF Tracking Poll: Health Care Issues Emerge as Important Topics on 2024 Campaign Trail

Two economic concerns top the list of issues that voters want candidates for president in the 2024 election to talk about: inflation and the affordability of health care. These are closely followed by voter interest in the future of Medicare and Medicaid and access to mental health care.

The poll also takes a look at public awareness around two key health policy issues including the unwinding of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision and the prescription drug provisions included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, revealing that most of the public is unaware of these actions.

Abortion in the 2024 Election and Beyond

Voters on Two Key Health Care Issues: Affordability and the ACA

Economic Views and Experiences of Adults Who Struggle Financially

The Public’s Views on the ACA Over Time

Abortion Analysis and Data

Addressing Abortion Access Through State Ballot Initiatives

There are efforts underway to put constitutional amendments regarding abortion on the 2024 ballot in as many as 13 states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.

Since the Dobbs decision, six states – California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont, and Ohio – have voted on abortion related constitutional amendments, and the side favoring access to abortion prevailed in every state.

Dashboard: Abortion in the United States

A Review of Exceptions in State Abortion Bans: Implications for the Provision of Abortion Services

State and Federal Reproductive Rights Litigation Tracker

The Affordable Care Act

5 Charts About Public Opinion on the Affordable Care Act

Public opinion of the ACA has been largely divided along partisan lines since the law was passed. Overall, about six in ten U.S. adults hold a favorable opinion of the ACA while about four in ten hold a negative view. However, nearly nine in ten Democrats along with over half of independents view the law favorably, while about two thirds of Republicans hold unfavorable views.
Many specific provisions in the law are popular, including prohibiting insurance companies from denying coverage based on a person’s medical history and banning insurers from charging higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.

Record ACA Marketplace Signups Were Driven in Part by Medicaid Unwinding and Enhanced Subsidies

Five Things to Know About the Renewal of Extra ACA Subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act

State Data About ACA Marketplace Enrollment, Medicaid Expansion and More

Medicare

3 Charts About Medicare Drug Price Negotiations

The public overwhelmingly supports allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, including majorities of Democrats and Republicans. Substantial support persists after hearing arguments for and against the idea. KFF polling also shows that a large majority of people, including most older adults on Medicare, are unaware or unsure that there is a law on the books that requires the government to conduct these negotiations. Moreover, less than half of older adults know about other provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that could save Medicare beneficiaries money.

FAQs About the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program

Millions of People Will Benefit From the New Cap on Out-of-Pocket Drug Spending in Part D

Explaining Prescription Drug Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act

Public Opinion on Prescription Drugs and Their Prices

Browse the Latest from KFF

