Election 2024
Outlook
It’s Not a Health Care Election, But Health Issues Might Still Add Up
KFF President and CEO Drew Altman explains that while the 2024 election will not be dominated by health care, abortion will be in the spotlight and potentially a few other health issues, including threats to the ACA, Medicaid expansion, drug costs and affordability concerns.
The election has enormous implications for health policy. A Biden White House can be expected to continue to build on public programs such as the ACA, Medicaid and Medicare, and protect reproductive rights. A Trump administration could be expected to move generally in the opposite direction on the ACA and Medicaid, and abortion.
Polling
KFF Tracking Poll: Health Care Issues Emerge as Important Topics on 2024 Campaign Trail
Two economic concerns top the list of issues that voters want candidates for president in the 2024 election to talk about: inflation and the affordability of health care. These are closely followed by voter interest in the future of Medicare and Medicaid and access to mental health care.
The poll also takes a look at public awareness around two key health policy issues including the unwinding of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision and the prescription drug provisions included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, revealing that most of the public is unaware of these actions.
Abortion Analysis and Data
Addressing Abortion Access Through State Ballot Initiatives
There are efforts underway to put constitutional amendments regarding abortion on the 2024 ballot in as many as 13 states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.
Since the Dobbs decision, six states – California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont, and Ohio – have voted on abortion related constitutional amendments, and the side favoring access to abortion prevailed in every state.
The Affordable Care Act
5 Charts About Public Opinion on the Affordable Care Act
Public opinion of the ACA has been largely divided along partisan lines since the law was passed. Overall, about six in ten U.S. adults hold a favorable opinion of the ACA while about four in ten hold a negative view. However, nearly nine in ten Democrats along with over half of independents view the law favorably, while about two thirds of Republicans hold unfavorable views.
Many specific provisions in the law are popular, including prohibiting insurance companies from denying coverage based on a person’s medical history and banning insurers from charging higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.
Medicare
3 Charts About Medicare Drug Price Negotiations
The public overwhelmingly supports allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, including majorities of Democrats and Republicans. Substantial support persists after hearing arguments for and against the idea. KFF polling also shows that a large majority of people, including most older adults on Medicare, are unaware or unsure that there is a law on the books that requires the government to conduct these negotiations. Moreover, less than half of older adults know about other provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that could save Medicare beneficiaries money.