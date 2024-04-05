Election 2024

Two economic concerns top the list of issues that voters want candidates for president in the 2024 election to talk about: inflation and the affordability of health care. These are closely followed by voter interest in the future of Medicare and Medicaid and access to mental health care.



The poll also takes a look at public awareness around two key health policy issues including the unwinding of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision and the prescription drug provisions included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, revealing that most of the public is unaware of these actions.