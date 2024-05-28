The Affordable Care Act 101

Since it was first signed into law, the ACA has undergone many changes through regulation, legislation, and legal challenges. Some provisions never got off the ground, and others were repealed, while more recent changes have expanded and enhanced other provisions. This section summarizes some of the most significant changes to the law.

Medicaid Expansion: The ACA originally expanded Medicaid to all non-Medicare eligible individuals under age 65 with incomes up to 138% of the poverty level. A Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of the ACA upheld the Medicaid expansion, but limited the ability of HHS to enforce it, thereby making the decision to expand Medicaid effectively optional for states. As of the beginning of 2024, 40 states and the District of Columbia had expanded Medicaid. Additionally, while not taking up Medicaid expansion under the ACA, Wisconsin did increase Medicaid eligibility to 100% of the poverty level, which is where ACA Marketplace subsidy eligibility begins. In the remaining states that have not expanded Medicaid, an estimated 1.5 million people fall into the so-called Medicaid coverage gap, meaning their incomes are too high to qualify for Medicaid but too low to qualify for ACA Marketplace subsidies. The federal government covers 90% of the cost of Medicaid expansion.

Individual Mandate: The ACA also originally included an “individual mandate” or requirement for most people to maintain health insurance. In health insurance systems designed to protect people with pre-existing conditions and guarantee availability of coverage regardless of health status, countervailing measures are also needed to ensure people do not wait until they are sick to sign up for coverage, as doing so would drive up premiums. The ACA included a variety of these countervailing measures, with both “carrots” (e.g., premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions) and “sticks” (e.g., the individual mandate penalty and limited enrollment opportunities) to encourage healthy as well as sick people to enroll in health insurance coverage.

American citizens and U.S. residents without qualifying health coverage had to pay a tax penalty of the greater of $695 per year up to a maximum of three times that amount ($2,085) per family or 2.5% of household income. The penalty was set to increase annually by the cost-of-living adjustment. Exemptions were granted for financial hardship, religious objections, American Indians, those without coverage for less than three months, undocumented immigrants, incarcerated individuals, those for whom the lowest cost plan option exceeds 8% of an individual’s income, and those with incomes below the tax filing threshold.

Despite the popularity of the ACA’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, the individual mandate was politically controversial and consistently viewed negatively by a substantial share of the public. In early 2017, under President Trump, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) stopped enforcing the individual mandate penalty. After several attempts to repeal and replace the ACA stalled out in the summer of 2017, Congress reduced the individual mandate penalty to $0, effective in 2019, as part of tax reform legislation passed in December 2017.

Cost-Sharing Reduction Payments: The ACA originally included two types of payments to insurers participating in the ACA Marketplace. First, insurers received advanced payments of the premium tax credit to subsidize monthly premiums for people buying their own coverage on the Marketplace. Second, insurers were required to reduce cost sharing (i.e., deductibles, copayments, and/or coinsurance) for low-income enrollees and the federal government was required to reimburse insurers for these cost-sharing reductions (CSRs). However, the funds for the payment of cost-sharing reductions were never appropriated. The Trump administration ended federal CSR payments to insurers weeks before ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2018 coverage began. In response to this, most states allowed insurers to compensate for the lack of government payments by raising premiums. At the time, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated termination of CSR payments to insurers would increase the federal deficit by $194 billion over 10 years, because of these higher premiums and corresponding increased premium tax credit subsidies. Although the CSR payments have ceased, cost-sharing reduction plans continue to be available to low-income Marketplace enrollees.

Enhanced and Expanded ACA Marketplace Subsidies: Another controversial aspect of the ACA was the so-called “subsidy cliff,” where people with incomes over 400% of the federal poverty level were ineligible for financial assistance on the Marketplace and, therefore, would have to pay a large share of their household income for unsubsidized health coverage. As a result, many middle-income people were being priced out of ACA coverage. The March 2021 COVID-19 relief legislation, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), extended eligibility for ACA health insurance subsidies to people with incomes over 400% of poverty buying their health coverage on the Marketplace. The ARPA also increased the amount of financial assistance for people with lower incomes who were already eligible under the ACA, making many low-income people newly eligible for free or nearly free coverage. Both provisions were temporary, lasting for two years, but the Inflation Reduction Act extends those subsidies through the end of 2025.

Family Glitch: Financial assistance to buy health insurance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces is primarily available for people who cannot get coverage through a public program or their employer. Some exceptions are made, however, including for people whose employer coverage offer is deemed unaffordable or of insufficient value. For example, people can qualify for ACA Marketplace subsidies if their employer requires them to spend more than about 8-9% (indexed each year) of their household income on the company’s health plan premium. For many years, this affordability threshold was based on the cost of the employee’s self-only coverage, not the premium required to cover any dependents. In other words, an employee whose contribution for self-only coverage was less than the threshold was deemed to have an affordable offer, which means that the employee and their family members were ineligible for financial assistance on the Marketplace, even if the cost of adding dependents to the employer-sponsored plan would far exceed the approximately 8-9% of the family’s income. This definition of “affordable” employer coverage has come to be known as the “family glitch,” which affected an estimated 5.1 million people. Under a Biden administration federal regulation, the worker’s required premium contributions for self-only coverage and for family coverage will be compared to the affordability threshold of approximately 8-9% of household income. If the cost of self-only coverage is affordable, but the cost for family coverage is not, the worker will stay on employer coverage while their family members can apply for subsidized exchange coverage.

Public Opinion: Americans’ views of the Affordable Care Act have evolved over time. From the time the ACA passed, to when the Marketplaces first opened in 2014, and through the months leading up to President Trump’s election in 2016, public opinion of the ACA was strongly divided and often leaned more negative than positive. Many individual provisions of the ACA, such as protections for people with preexisting conditions, were popular, but the individual mandate was particularly unpopular.

News coverage during the ACA Marketplaces’ early years often centered on the rocky rollout, from the early Healthcare.gov website glitches to skyrocketing premiums in subsequent years. Coverage in later years focused on how unprofitable insurers exited the market, leaving people in some counties at risk of having no Marketplace insurer—and thus, no Marketplace through which to access health insurance subsidies.

In 2017, then President Trump and Republicans in Congress attempted to repeal or fundamentally alter the ACA. As proposals to replace the ACA became more concrete, though, public support for the ACA, particularly among Democrats and Independents, began to grow. Ultimately, the only key aspect of the law that was removed was the penalty for not purchasing health insurance—now lowered to $0 as part of a tax reform package.

Following repeal efforts and the removal of the individual mandate penalty, as well as a stabilization of the ACA Marketplaces, public support for the law has continued to grow and is now solidly more positive than negative. Although this support remains divided by party lines, several Republican-led states have adopted the ACA’s Medicaid expansion through popular votes.