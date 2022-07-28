Alice Burns is an Associate Director with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured where she focuses on overseeing the team’s quantitative research. Prior to joining KFF in 2022, Dr. Burns served as a Principal Analyst at the Congressional Budget Office, where she led the agency’s research with the Medicaid claims data and worked on issues related to long-term services and supports, managed care, Medicaid claims data, Medicare-Medicaid enrollees, private health insurance, single-payer health care, special needs populations, and surprise medical bills. Before her time at the CBO, she was a consultant with the Lewin Group and a research scientist at the George Washington University Center for Health Policy Research. Alice received her PhD in Public Policy and Public Administration 2012 from George Washington University.