The Lancet: COVID-19: learning from experience

Editorial Board

“…[M]any countries are still not following WHO’s clear recommendations on containment (widespread testing, quarantine of cases, contact tracing, and social distancing) and have instead implemented haphazard measures … Alongside the deep distress felt as many countries experience a peak in cases or brace for it, there is also a growing understanding about the importance of the collective and community. Europe and the USA have shown that putting off preparation, in either the hope of containment elsewhere or a mood of fatality, is not effective. It is imperative that the global community takes advantage of this spirit of cooperation to avoid repeating this error in more vulnerable countries. WHO has provided consistent, clear, and evidence-based recommendations; communicated effectively; and navigated difficult political situations shrewdly. The world is not lacking effective global leadership. The central role played by WHO in coordinating the global response must continue, and countries and donors need to support WHO in these efforts” (3/28).

Washington Post: Rich nations must help coronavirus disaster zones. It’s crucial to ending the pandemic.

Editorial Board

“Bad as it has been, the damage the covid-19 epidemic is inflicting on the United States and Europe could soon be overtaken by catastrophes in poorer and more distressed parts of the world. In areas of Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, escaping the new coronavirus through social distancing or even hand-washing will not be an option — and obtaining treatment from health care services will be next to impossible. The result could be staggering death tolls, major social disruptions and new waves of refugees headed for the United States and Europe. … [U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres] unveiled a response plan put together by the World Health Organization and U.N. humanitarian agencies as well as nongovernment groups. The $2 billion in funding they are seeking would provide tests, supplies for medical workers, and water and sanitation to places that now lack it. The requested resources, the secretary general pointed out, are a drop in the bucket compared with what Western governments are spending on their own citizens. But they are critical to defeating the disease” (3/26).

Washington Post: Trump can’t fix the ventilator problem. But right now, he’s not even managing it.

Editorial Board

“Ventilators are the most critical device that can save lives in the struggle against the coronavirus. They are also the scarcest. No international authority governs the global allocation of ventilators; in the United States, no federal agency can satisfy any state’s full demand for the devices. For now, there is only chaotic scrounging…” (3/26).

