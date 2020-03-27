In Videoconference Meeting, G20 Leaders Agree To Work Together To Mitigate Social, Economic Impacts From COVID-19 Pandemic

AP: World leaders vow to coordinate virus response in video call

“The head of the United Nations told leaders of the world’s 20 major industrialized nations during an emergency virtual summit Thursday that ‘we are at war with a virus — and not winning it’ despite dramatic measures by countries to seal their borders, shutter businesses, and enforce home isolation for well over a quarter of the world’s population. … The Group of 20 nations, criticized for not taking cohesive action against the virus or its economic impact, vowed to work together and said they are collectively injecting more than $4.8 trillion into the global economy to counteract the social and financial impacts of the pandemic…” (Batrawy/Lederer, 3/26).

AP: The G20 video call: In virus era, even summits are virtual

“…Chaired by Saudi King Salman, who is presiding over the G20 this year, the meeting’s purpose was to tackle the pandemic and its economic implications as people lose their incomes amid closures, curfews, and lockdowns. In opening remarks, the Saudi king said, ‘This human crisis requires a global response. The world counts on us to come together and cooperate in order to face this challenge’…” (Fakahany, 3/26).

Reuters: WHO chief urges G20 to boost production of protective gear against virus

“The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) told the Group of 20 wealthy nations on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is ‘accelerating at an exponential rate’ and urged them to ramp up production of protective gear for health workers…” (Shields, 3/26).

Additional coverage of the G20 videoconference meeting is available from NPR, POLITICO, and U.N. News.