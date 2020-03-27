menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Lancet Article Addresses USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Resignation

Mar 27, 2020

The Lancet: Leadership changes at USAID
“Mark Green, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is a rarity in Washington, D.C. — an appointee of President Donald Trump’s administration who is respected by both Republicans and Democrats. He also has earned high marks from global health advocates. But last week he announced he will leave his post on April 10. His departure has raised some concerns about the agency’s role as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) takes hold in more corners of the world…” (Jaffe, 3/28).

