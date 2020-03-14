COVID-19 Outbreak Glossary
This resource provides a description of some key terms used in the current COVID-19 outbreak.
C
COVID-19
The name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and is short for “Coronavirus Disease 2019”. Source: WHO
Case fatality rate (CFR)
An estimate of the risk of mortality from a contagious disease. The CFR is calculated by dividing the number of deaths caused by a disease by the number of cases of that disease in a given time period. The CFR is time and location-dependent, and many different factors can influence the CFR, such as speed of diagnosis of cases, health system capacity, age and other demographic characteristics, among others. For COVID-19, estimates of the CFR have varied; in China, CFR estimates by province have ranged from <1% to 5.8%. Sources: CDC/Lipsitch et. al./WHO
Close contact
A person who may be at risk of a contagious disease because of their proximity or exposure to a known case. Exact definition of close contact differs by disease; for COVID-19, the CDC defines a close contact as anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person infected with the virus for a prolonged period of time, or has had direct contact with the infected person’s secretions. Source: CDC
Community transmission/spread
Infections identified in a given geographic area without a history of travel elsewhere and no connection to a known case.
Contact tracing
The process of identifying, assessing, and managing people who have been exposed to a contagious disease to prevent onward transmission. Source: WHO.
Coronavirus
A family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The novel coronavirus recently discovered has been named SARS-CoV-2 and it causes COVID-19. Source: WHO
D
Droplet transmission/spread
A mode of transmission for a contagious disease that involves relatively large, short-range (less than 6 feet) respiratory droplets produced by sneezing, coughing, or talking. Source: CDC
E
Epidemic
An increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area. Source: CDC
I
Isolation
Separating sick people with a contagious disease from those who are not sick. Source: CDC.
P
Pandemic
An epidemic that has spread over several countries/continents, usually affecting a large number of people. Source: CDC
Q
Quarantine
Separating and restricting the movement of people exposed (or potentially exposed) to a contagious disease. Source: CDC
R
R0 / reproductive rate
An epidemiologic metric used to describe the contagiousness or transmissibility of infectious agents, which is usually estimated with complex mathematical models developed using various sets of assumptions. It is an estimate of the average number of new cases of a disease that each case generates, at a given point in time. R0 estimates for the virus that causes COVID-19 are around 2 to 3, which is slightly higher than that for seasonal influenza (R0 ~1.2-1.3), but far lower than more contagious diseases such as measles (R0 ~12 - 18). Source: Delamater et. al./Guerra et. al./Biggerstaff et. al.
S
SARS-CoV-2
The name of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease. Source: WHO
Social distancing
Measures taken to reduce person-to-person contact in a given community, with a goal to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease. Measures can include working from home, closing offices and schools, canceling events, and avoiding public transportation. Source: CIDRAP