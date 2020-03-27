U.S. House Set To Vote On $2T Coronavirus Stimulus Today; Devex Examines Deal’s Funding For International Response

CNN: House set to vote Friday on $2 trillion stimulus as coronavirus crisis worsens

“The House of Representatives on Friday will attempt to approve the historic $2 trillion stimulus package that passed the Senate earlier this week and clear the way for President Donald Trump’s signature as the American public and the U.S. economy fight the devastating spread of Covid-19…” (Foran et al., 3/27).

Devex: What the massive U.S. funding deal means for international COVID-19 response

“The U.S. Congress is poised to approve a third funding package — worth more than $2 trillion — aimed at shoring up America’s economy and boosting the health response to COVID-19. Included in the massive funding bill are some modest increases for international health and development programs, though experts warn these will not be nearly enough to address the global dimensions of the pandemic. … Global health and development advocates had lobbied for more international funding to be included in the package but told Devex that while the relative lack of funding is disappointing so far, it is not surprising U.S. lawmakers are currently focused on domestic response and recovery…” (Saldinger/Igoe, 3/27).