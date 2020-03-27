Some Nations Prepare For Spread Of Coronavirus While Others Experience Slowdown
AFRICA
The Guardian: ‘We fear, but have to work’: isolation not an option for the poor of Nairobi (Moore, 3/27).
The Hill: Kenya confirms first coronavirus death (Bowden, 3/26).
NPR: South Africa Reports First COVID-19 Deaths, Goes Into 3-Week Lockdown (Neuman, 3/27).
Reuters: Using lessons from Ebola, West Africa prepares remote villages for coronavirus (Peyton, 3/25).
ASIA
Al Jazeera: Coronavirus panic grips Rohingya camps in Bangladesh (3/26).
Financial Times: Hidden infections challenge China’s claim coronavirus is under control (Yang et al., 3/26).
The Hill: North Korea asking for aid, while denying any coronavirus cases: report (Bowden, 3/26).
New York Times: Japan’s Virus Success Has Puzzled the World. Is Its Luck Running Out? (Rich et al., 3/26).
NPR: How South Korea Reined In The Outbreak Without Shutting Everything Down (Beaubien, 3/26).
STAT: Covid-19’s resurgence in Hong Kong holds a lesson: Defeating it demands persistence (Sataline, 3/26).
EUROPE
AP: Italy hopes virus is easing but fears new onslaught in south (Winfield et al., 3/27).
The Atlantic: A Disturbing Look Inside an Italian Hospital (Parenti, 3/26).
POLITICO: European Commission to develop coordinated ‘exit strategy’ from lockdowns (Wheaton, 3/26).
POLITICO: European Parliament greenlights coronavirus funding plan (Bayer, 3/26).
Reuters: Russian PM urges all citizens to stay at home, calls for tougher measures: Interfax (Kiselyova/Marrow, 3/27).
Science: The new coronavirus is finally slamming Russia. Is the country ready? (Stone, 3/26).
Washington Post: Italy’s new coronavirus cases are slowing. How soon will normal life return? (Harlan/Pitrelli, 3/26).
LATIN AMERICA
The Lancet: Venezuelan migrants “struggling to survive” amid COVID-19 (Daniels, 3/28).
MIDDLE EAST
New Humanitarian: Bracing for coronavirus in Syria’s battered northwest (Al Hosse/Edwards, 3/26).
NPR: Still Locked in Conflict, Israelis and Palestinians Need Each Other To Fight COVID-19 (Estrin, 3/26).
Reuters: Raincoats and rubber boots for Pakistani aid workers in coronavirus fight (Hassan, 3/27).
Reuters: UAE orders overnight curfew for deep clean, Gulf coronavirus cases rise (El Yaakoubi/Saba, 3/26).
U.N. News: Iraq: Top U.N. official calls on political leaders to confront COVID-19 pandemic and unite (3/26).
NORTH AMERICA
AP: Canada urges U.S. not to put troops at border during pandemic (Gillies, 3/27).
The Hill: EXCLUSIVE: Top CDC official warns New York’s coronavirus outbreak is just a preview (Wilson, 3/27).
Washington Post: New York City’s crime rate plummets amid coronavirus shutdown (Jacobs/Barrett, 3/26).