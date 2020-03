Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts On Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Arms Control Association: Pandemic Reveals Misplaced Priorities

Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association (April 2020).

Human Rights Watch: Congo’s Ebola Fight Has Lessons for COVID-19

Ida Sawyer, deputy director for Africa at HRW (3/26).

IntraHealth International’s “VITAL”: We’re Moving Fast to Help Health Workers Worldwide Combat COVID-19

Polly Dunford, president and chief executive officer at IntraHealth International (3/26).

Overseas Development Institute: How coronavirus is accelerating a new approach to international cooperation

Annalisa Prizzon, senior research fellow in the Development Strategy and Finance Program at ODI (3/26).