8 Nations’ Ambassadors Appeal To U.N. SG To Urge Lifting Of Sanctions; U.S. Continues ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela, Iran

AP: 8 countries under unilateral sanctions ask U.N. chief for help

“Eight countries under unilateral sanctions, mainly from the United States and European Union, urged U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday to request the immediate and complete lifting of those measures to enable the nations to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. In a joint letter obtained by the Associated Press, the ambassadors from China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, and Venezuela urged the U.N. chief to ‘reject the politicization of such a pandemic’…” (Lederer, 3/26).

NPR: Iran Needs Help To Fight Coronavirus, But Delivering Aid Is A Challenge

“Iran is dealing with one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus in the world, with a death toll surpassing 2,200 people. But getting help into the country is hindered both by a truculent Iranian leadership and strong U.S. sanctions…” (Northam, 3/26).

Washington Post: What coronavirus? With indictment of Venezeula’s Maduro and sanctions on Iran, U.S. doubles down on ‘maximum pressure’

“The global health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus is prompting calls for global unity, but the Trump administration is showing no sign of pulling back on one of its most divisive foreign policy initiatives: ‘Maximum pressure.’ Instead, it’s doubling down. The administration upped the ante on Venezuela on Thursday, unsealing indictments against President Nicolás Maduro and several members of his inner circle on narcoterrorism charges and offering a $15 million bounty for information leading to Maduro’s capture and conviction…” (Taylor, 3/26).