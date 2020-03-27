Alma Crumm Golden Becomes New USAID Assistant Administrator For Global Health

USAID: Alma Crumm Golden Sworn In As Assistant Administrator For Global Health

“On March 25, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green swore in Dr. Alma Crumm Golden as USAID’s Assistant Administrator for Global Health. As Assistant Administrator for Global Health, Dr. Golden will oversee USAID’s programs to save lives; protect people most vulnerable to disease; and promote high-quality health care as the key to the stability of communities and nations, while advancing American security and prosperity…” (3/26).