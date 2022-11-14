U.S. Global Health Budget Tracker

Access the expanded version of the tracker on KFF’s Tableau Public page.

About This Tracker

This budget tracker provides regularly updated information on U.S. government funding for global health. It includes historical trends and tracks funding levels throughout the appropriations process. Data can be customized by fiscal year, sector, and U.S. agency.

Notes

The “Global Health Programs” (GHP) account was formerly the “Global Health and Child Survival” (GHCS) account.

Totals include base and supplemental funding.

Some global health funding that is not specified in the appropriations bills and is determined at the agency level is not yet known for later years and is assumed to remain at prior year levels.

FY 2013 includes the effects of the sequestration.

In FY 2013, the Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia (AEECA) account was eliminated and funding formerly provided through this account was incorporated into other accounts (e.g. GHP and Economic Support Fund).

Prior to 2009, nutrition (which includes funding for micronutrients, Vitamin A, and iodine deficiency) was included as part of Maternal & Child Health (MCH) funding.

Global health totals do not include maternal & child health (MCH), nutrition, family planning & reproductive health (FP/RH), and HIV/AIDS funding provided through the Food for Peace program. Funding through Food For Peace (FFP) is provided in the form of food aid and is not included due to the unique design of the program.

Due to policy conditions put in place by Congress, actual annual contributions to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) are frequently lower than enacted levels.

U.S. support for nutrition programs includes both direct funding as well as funding provided under other programs such as HIV/AIDS. “Nutrition” funding amounts presented here include direct funding amounts only (based on data from ForeignAssistance.gov) and does not include funding provided through other programs.

Prior to FY 2016, “Global Health Security” funding at USAID was named “Pandemic Influenza & Other Emerging Threats” (PIOET).

In FY 2020, the administration proposed to formally transfer $7.2 million from the “HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STI and TB Prevention” account to “Global Tuberculosis” activities under “Global Health Programs” at CDC. The FY 2020 conference agreement formalizes this transfer.

Global malaria funding at CDC is provided through the “Parasitic Diseases and Malaria” funding line, but an exact funding amount for malaria is not specified; in recent fiscal years, malaria funding at CDC has remained level at $10.7 million.

From FY 2017 – FY 2020 the administration invoked the Kemp-Kasten amendment to withhold U.S. contributions to UNFPA (see UNFPA Funding & Kemp-Kasten: An Explainer). Per a requirement in Congressional appropriations bills, withheld funding was reallocated to the GHP account for bilateral family planning, maternal, and reproductive health activities.

Some FY 2020 – FY 2022 global health funding provided through CDC, DoD, as well as the Economic Support Fund (ESF) and Development Assistance (DA) accounts at USAID is not yet known; for comparison purposes, these amounts are based on totals presented in Congressional Budget Justifications or prior year levels.

Sources

KFF analysis of data from the Office of Management and Budget, Agency Congressional Budget Justifications, Congressional Appropriations Bills, and U.S. Foreign Assistance Dashboard.

Abbreviations

AEECA – Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia

BTRP – Biological Threat Reduction Program

CDC – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CIO – Contributions to International Organizations

DA – Development Assistance

DoD – Department of Defense

ESF – Economic Support Fund

FIC – Fogarty International Center

FPRH – Family Planning & Reproductive Health

GAVI – Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

GDD – Global Disease Detection & Emergency Response

GEIS – Global Emerging Infections Surveillance & Response System

GHP – Global Health Programs

Global Fund – Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

GPHC – Global Public Health Capacity Development

GPHP – Global Public Health Protection

IAVI – International AIDS Vaccine Initiative

IDA – International Disaster Assistance

IO&P – International Organizations and Programs

MCH – Maternal and Child Health

NIH – National Institutes of Health

NPHI – National Public Health Institutes

NTD – Neglected Tropical Diseases

OAR – Office of AIDS Research

PAHO – Pan American Health Organization

State – U.S. Department of State

UNAIDS – Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS

UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund

UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund

USAID – U.S. Agency for International Development

WHO – World Health Organization