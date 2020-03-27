Presidents Trump, Xi Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic In Phone Call, Pledge Cooperation

NPR: In Phone Call, Trump And China’s President Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

“President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the global response to the novel coronavirus in a phone call in which the two reportedly discussed easing tensions and pledged cooperation in the fight against the pandemic…” (Neuman, 3/27).

Reuters: China’s Xi offers Trump help in fighting coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients

“Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday that he would have China’s support in fighting the coronavirus, as the United States faces the prospect of becoming the next global epicenter of the pandemic. … Xi’s offer of assistance came amid a long-running war of words between Beijing and Washington over various issues including the coronavirus epidemic…” (Lee et al., 3/26).

Wall Street Journal: U.S., China Trade Blame for Coronavirus, Hampering Global Economy Rescue

“…After the call Mr. Trump tweeted, ‘Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet.’ The president, who along with other U.S. officials had been referring to the virus as the ‘China virus’ or ‘Wuhan virus,’ also said he was working closely with Mr. Xi. ‘Under current circumstances, China and the U.S. must unite to fight the virus,’ Mr. Xi was quoted by Xinhua as telling Mr. Trump. Bilateral relations are at a crucial juncture, Mr. Xi said, adding, ‘Cooperation is the only right choice’…” (Davis/Wei, 3/27).

