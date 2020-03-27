menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More News In Global Health

Mar 27, 2020

Devex: Data mapping key to track disease spread and plug health gaps, experts say (Willmer, 3/26).

The Economist: Taking people’s temperatures can help fight the coronavirus (3/26).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: New guidelines for latent tuberculosis (Mushtaq, 4/1).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Ebola virus disease in DR Congo (Burki, 4/1).

New Yorker: How Does the Coronavirus Behave Inside a Patient? (Mukherjee, 3/26).

Reuters: Yemen warring parties back U.N. truce call, as U.S. starts aid reduction (Ghobari et al., 3/26).

Science: Race to find COVID-19 treatments accelerates (Kupferschmidt/Cohen, 3/27).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.