U.K. Pledges £200M To CEPI For Coronavirus Vaccine Research; PM Johnson Tests Positive For Virus

AP: British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus

“British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first leader of a major nation to contract COVID-19, but he insisted Friday that he remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak. Johnson, 55, said he was tested Thursday on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing ‘mild symptoms, of a temperature and a persistent cough.’ Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also confirmed to have the virus. Hancock, 41, tweeted: ‘Thankfully my symptoms are mild’…” (Lawless/Pylas, 3/27).

Reuters: U.K. pledges 210 million pounds to global push for coronavirus vaccine

“Britain pledged on Thursday to contribute 210 million pounds ($253 million) to the international coalition to find a vaccine against coronavirus, which it said made it the biggest contributor. Announcing the commitment after a virtual summit with other G20 leaders, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on governments to work together to create a vaccine as quickly as possible and make it available to anyone who needs it. … The British funding is being channelled to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which has said it requires an additional $2 billion in funding from governments to develop the crucial vaccine…” (Shirbon, 3/26).