Administration Officials Discuss U.S. Foreign Assistance Efforts In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Mar 27, 2020

U.S. Department of State: U.S. Foreign Assistance in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
In a press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed U.S. foreign assistance efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: “The U.S. government has rapidly mobilized unprecedented resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, both at home and abroad. … I am pleased to announce that the United States has made available nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian funding. Along with the U.S. private sector, the American people continue to lead in responding to this pandemic…” (3/26).

U.S. Department of State: Briefing With USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick and Director of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources James L. Richardson On U.S. Foreign Assistance in Response to COVID-19
During a special briefing, Bonnie Glick, deputy administrator at USAID, and James L. Richardson, director of the Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources, discussed U.S. foreign assistance efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (3/26).

