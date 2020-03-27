Experts Discuss U.S., Global Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

ABC: Obama-era Ebola czar says White House is ‘blind’ to how bad coronavirus will get (Dubnow, 3/25).

Democracy Now!: Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Trump ‘Understands Nothing, Listens to Nothing’ as Pandemic Surges in U.S. (Goodman, 3/24).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: U.S. public health budget cuts in the face of COVID-19 (Devi, 4/1).

Newsweek: 2019 Study Touted by Trump Showed Global Lack of Pandemic Readiness (Martin, 3/25).

PRI: Leon Panetta on coronavirus: ‘We’re paying the price’ of ignoring intelligence reports (Hackel et al., 3/26).