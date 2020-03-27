Friends Of The Global Fight President Chris Collins Testifies Before House Appropriations Subcommittee To Support FY21 Budget For Global Fund

Friends of the Global Fight: Chris Collins Testifies in Support of the Global Fund for FY 2021

“On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Friends) President Chris Collins testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs. You can read his in-person testimony below. His full written testimony is accessible here…” (3/26).