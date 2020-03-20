Preparing for COVID-19 in Low and Middle Income Countries: Leveraging U.S. Global Health Assets

There is growing concern about the potential impact of COVID-19 in low and middle income countries (LMICs), particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, which, outside of China, have thus far reported relatively few cases. While it is not clear if this is due to a lack of testing, because they may be at an earlier stage of the epidemic, or other factors, cases have now been reported in many LMICs and are rising rapidly in some. Should coronavirus spread significantly in sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere, the impact could be extreme, given already low-resourced health systems and multiple other health challenges. As the COVID-19 pandemic has already demonstrated, the global response is highly interdependent, and a widespread outbreak in LMICs will not only impact their populations and health systems but would likely have significant health and economic impacts worldwide. The U.S. government has a critical role to play in this regard, through its long-standing global health programs as well as specific emergency efforts to address COVID-19 in LMICs.

To assess where the U.S. government has existing global health assets that could be mobilized when and if needed, we identified all countries that received U.S. government bilateral global health assistance in FY 2018. We also identified LMICs that the U.S. has designated as high-priority for receiving COVID-19 assistance. Table 1 provides a summary of global health program countries. Table 2 provides a full list of all countries identified. Also included are reported cases of COVID-19 as of March 19, 2020, and total funding for global health programs (country-level funding for the COVID-19 response is not yet available). Key findings are as follows:

There are a total of 68 countries that either received U.S. bilateral global health assistance in FY 2018 (64 countries) and/or have been identified as high priority COVID-19 countries (25 countries).

More than half of these countries (47 of 68) had reported COVID-19 cases as of March 19, 2020.

Of the 25 COVID-19 high priority countries, 20 are also countries that received U.S. global health assistance in FY 2018.

Most of the countries receiving U.S. assistance are in Africa, followed by Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Most of the reported cases in these countries are in the East Asia and Pacific region, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean.

PEPFAR and the maternal and child health program, respectively, operate in the greatest number of countries (38 each), followed by the family planning and reproductive health program (36). About a third of countries in each of these program areas are also COVID-19 priority countries.

Overall, we found significant overlap between the countries identified as high priority for COVID-19 and those with existing U.S. global health assets, suggesting an opportunity to leverage long-standing programs and expertise. At the same time, however, it is highly likely that many other LMIC countries not identified as COVID-19 high priority will experience growing case-loads and require enhanced assistance. Further, it remains unclear how ongoing U.S. global health efforts will be impacted, including whether some will be scaled back as resources, including personnel, are diverted to address COVID-19 and/or if country health systems become overwhelmed by COVID-19, undermining their ability to continue. The recent emergency supplemental COVID-19 bill signed into law on March 6 provides an infusion of $1.25 billion specifically for U.S. global health and other assistance for the outbreak, although it is likely that additional funding will be needed. Still, given the need for the U.S. (and other donors), to confront their own COVID-19 epidemics, any additional foreign assistance may face stiff competition with growing domestic demands, including for stimulating the economy.