New York Times: A Time to Save the Sick and Rescue the Planet

António Guterres, secretary general of the U.N.

“…Addressing climate change and Covid-19 simultaneously and at enough scale requires a response stronger than any seen before to safeguard lives and livelihoods. A recovery from the coronavirus crisis … is an opportunity to build more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies — a more resilient and prosperous world. … I am proposing six climate-positive actions for governments to consider once they go about building back their economies, societies, and communities. First: As we spend trillions to recover from Covid-19, we must deliver new jobs and businesses through a clean, green transition. … Second: Where taxpayers’ money rescues businesses, it must be creating green jobs and sustainable and inclusive growth. … Third: Fiscal firepower must shift economies from gray to green, making societies and people more resilient through a transition that is fair to all and leaves no one behind. Fourth: Looking forward, public funds should invest in the future, by flowing to sustainable sectors and projects that help the environment and climate. … Fifth: The global financial system, when it shapes policy and infrastructure, must take risks and opportunities related to climate into account. … Sixth: To resolve both emergencies, we must work together as an international community. Like the coronavirus, greenhouse gases respect no boundaries. … We must act now to tackle the coronavirus globally for all of our sakes — and, at the same time, pursue immediate ambitious climate action for a cleaner, greener, more prosperous and equitable world” (4/28).

Bloomberg: Covid-19 Threatens to Starve Africa

Jessica Fanzo, Bloomberg distinguished professor of global food and agricultural policy and ethics at the Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at the Berman Institute of Bioethics and the Department of International Health of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University (4/27).

Foreign Policy: Forget Washington and Beijing. These Days Global Leadership Comes From Berlin

Elisabeth Braw, director of the Modern Deterrence project at the Royal United Services Institute (4/28).

Fox News: Lt. Gen. Richard Newton: Coronavirus shows U.S. national security will depend on this

Richard Y. Newton III, retired command pilot and former U.S. Air Force assistant vice chief of staff (4/28).

Inter Press Service: Understanding the Hunger Surge Caused by the COVID-19 Recession to Mitigate It Before It Is Too Late

Marco V. Sánchez Cantillo, deputy director of the Agricultural Development Economics Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (4/28).

The Lancet: What policy makers need to know about COVID-19 protective immunity

Daniel M. Altmann, professor in the Department of Immunology and Inflammation at the Hammersmith Hospital campus at the Imperial College London, and colleagues (4/27).

The Lancet: Limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Africa: one size mitigation strategies do not fit all countries

Shaheen Mehtar, professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University, and colleagues (4/28).

Nature: Let Africa into the market for COVID-19 diagnostics

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (4/28).

New York Times: The Specter of Mexico’s Coronavirus Crash

Ioan Grillo, author (4/29).

Project Syndicate: Trump’s War on Public Health

Anne O. Krueger, senior research professor of international economics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and senior fellow at the Center for International Development at Stanford University (4/28).

STAT: We need the real CDC back, and we need it now

Ashish K. Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and professor of global health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (4/29).

Tennessean: Now is not the time to defund the World Health Organization | Opinion

Carole Myers, associate professor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville (4/28).

Wall Street Journal: Taiwan’s Coronavirus Example

Editorial Board (4/27).

Washington Post: Senators demand answers from Pompeo on Wuhan lab cables

Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section at the Washington Post (4/28).

Washington Times: Testing COVID-19 treatments should take a page from Anthony Fauci’s anti-AIDS playbook

Peter Pitts, president and co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest (4/28).

Xinhua: Commentary: Deadly arrogance in Washington

Xinhua editor (4/28).

Link to individual story