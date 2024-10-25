menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

Understanding the Health Insurance Marketplaces

These resources are for anyone shopping (or helping someone shop) for health coverage within the health insurance marketplaces created through the Affordable Care Act (also known as the ACA or Obamacare.)

For healthcare.gov and in most state-run marketplace, the open enrollment period for 2025 coverage starts on November 1, 2024 (in all states except Idaho) and ends on January 15, 2025 (in most states.) Some states offer later enrollment deadlines, so check your state’s Marketplace to confirm the deadline. Eligible people may also enroll in Medicaid at any point during the year and in Marketplace coverage if they qualify for one of several special enrollment opportunities.

  • Questions About Health Insurance Subsidies

    This brief provides an overview of the financial assistance provided under the Affordable Care Act for people purchasing coverage on their own through health insurance Marketplaces (also called exchanges).

  • FAQs About the Marketplace and ACA

    Find answers to frequently asked questions about buying coverage on the health insurance marketplaces. Over 200 of our FAQs are now available in Spanish.

Explaining Health Care Reform

Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator

Premium data for 2025 is coming soon! With this calculator, you can enter your income, age, and family size to estimate your eligibility for subsidies and how much you could spend on health insurance.

Signing Up for Marketplace Coverage Remains a Challenge for Many Consumers

Questions About Health Insurance Subsidies

State Health Facts Data on Marketplaces

RECURSOS EN ESPAÑOL

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.