Blogs, Statements Address U.N., National, Multilateral Organizations’ Responses To COVID-19

Address U.N., National, Multilateral Organizations' Responses To COVID-19

Apr 29, 2020

Center for Global Development: Priority-Setting for Better Health: The international Decision Support Initiative
Cassandra Nemzoff, policy analyst with CGD Europe, and Peter Baker, policy fellow with CGD (4/28).

Friends of the Global Fight: Bipartisan group of 105 members of Congress call for $1B for Global Fund COVID-19 Response Mechanism (4/28).

U.N.: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the SDGs are even more relevant today than ever before
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana, and Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, both co-chairs of the U.N. Secretary-General’s SDG Advocates (April 2020).

UNICEF: COVID-19: Gavi and UNICEF to secure equipment and diagnostics for lower-income countries (4/28).

World Economic Forum: How New Zealand and Australia are tackling COVID-19
Emma Charlton, senior writer for Formative Content (4/28).

