Coronavirus Policy Watch

At a moment when anxiety over coronavirus is paramount, it is worth noting on the Affordable Care Act’s tenth anniversary that it will provide important coverage and access protections in this pivotal moment. The ACA still has its critics and challenges, but this would be the worst time to pull out a substantial health care safety net or consider a replacement.

The ACA has increased coverage through an expansion of Medicaid eligibility and new subsidies and standards for private insurance (Figure 1) that have led to about 19 million fewer people lacking coverage in 2018 compared to 2010. As the coronavirus outbreak puts pressure on the economy and there is likely a coming recession, the ACA will provide additional coverage options for those losing their jobs or experiencing large declines in income. This would be the first recession since the ACA was implemented, and the health law will provide a safety net that never existed before for those losing job-based health insurance. The ACA also includes new private insurance standards that were designed to ensure that health insurance provides meaningful access to care. At the same time, gaps in the U.S. health insurance system remain. While the number of uninsured has declined, 27.9 million people in the United States still lack health insurance.