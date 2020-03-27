Coronavirus Policy Watch
New KFF State Survey Data Provide a Benchmark for Measuring State Responses to COVID-19
Our 18th annual 50-state survey of Medicaid and CHIP eligibility, enrollment, renewal, and cost sharing policies provides data on policies in place as of January 2020 and serves as a benchmark against which we can measure state actions to respond to COVID-19 and the economic crisis.Read Post
What People (and Policymakers) Can Do About Losing Coverage During the COVID-19 Crisis
In mid-March, a record 3.3 million Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits. Job loss can trigger loss of health insurance. There are options for keeping or getting new coverage, but transitions can result in coverage gaps or changes in covered benefits and affordability. Actions by policymakers could make transitions easier.
Medicaid
Medicaid offers free or low-cost comprehensive coverage for people when they have a spell of low income. People used to having job based coverage and higher income may not realize Medicaid could be an option for them. It’s time to take another look.Read Post
Coronavirus Response and the Affordable Care Act
At a moment when anxiety over coronavirus is paramount, it is worth noting on the Affordable Care Act’s tenth anniversary that it will provide important coverage and access protections in this pivotal moment. The ACA still has its critics and challenges, but this would be the worst time to pull out a substantial health care safety net or consider a replacement.
The ACA has increased coverage through an expansion of Medicaid eligibility and new subsidies and standards for private insurance (Figure 1) that have led to about 19 million fewer people lacking coverage in 2018 compared to 2010. As the coronavirus outbreak puts pressure on the economy and there is likely a coming recession, the ACA will provide additional coverage options for those losing their jobs or experiencing large declines in income. This would be the first recession since the ACA was implemented, and the health law will provide a safety net that never existed before for those losing job-based health insurance. The ACA also includes new private insurance standards that were designed to ensure that health insurance provides meaningful access to care. At the same time, gaps in the U.S. health insurance system remain. While the number of uninsured has declined, 27.9 million people in the United States still lack health insurance.Read Post
Early Testing Decisions and the Potential Lasting Impact to the Nation
A KHN article describes how government decisions in the early days of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak have already impacted the magnitude of the pandemic and may affect the country for months to come. The article explains, for the first time, how the CDC initially sent the same number of test kits to public health labs in all 50 states, even though the outbreaks were highly localized at that point — meaning that the tests didn’t go to where they were most needed.Read Post